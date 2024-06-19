Business Standard
Marcus Stoinis overtakes Nabi to become top-ranked T20 all rounder

Australia's Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday toppled Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

T20 World Cup 2024 Marcus Stoinis stars in Australia win over Oman. Photo: X

Australian opener Travis Head is up five places to fifth, while West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has jumped eight places to 11th. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stoinis snared six wickets and also made valuable contribution with the bat to help Australia cruise to the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Stoinis snared six wickets and also made valuable contribution with the bat to help Australia cruise to the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
While Stoinis climbs a spot to become the premier all-rounder, Nabi dropped three places with Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan also rising to the second and third spot respectively.
West Indies' bowlers have shone the brightest so far in the tournament and the rankings reflect that.
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has moved six places to be second in the bowlers' list led by England spinner Adil Rashid.
Alzarri Joseph has also moved up six spaces to 11th, while teammate Gudakesh Motie has surged 16 spots up the rankings into 13th.
India's Suryakumar Yadav retained his spot as the top-ranked batter in the shortest format with Phil Salt, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are static on second third and fourth respectively.
Australian opener Travis Head is up five places to fifth, while West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has jumped eight places to 11th.
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford leapfrogged 43 places to 42nd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : T20 cricket Cricket

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

