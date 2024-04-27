IPL 2024 points table: MI, DC, RR, LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table and a win in today's second game will certain their place in the Playoffs, which begins on May 22. Rajasthan will be at the top of the IPL 2024 rankings even if they lose today's match against Lucknow Super Giants, which starts at 7:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Lucknow have a chance to jump at the second spot on IPL 2024 leaderboard, even they manage to win the match.
Delhi could replace Chennai Super Giants at the fifth place if they manage to win their match against Mumbai Indians, who are the ninth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings. But Hardik Pandya's side could jump to sixth spot after the match today. Check IPL 2024 DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, PLAYING 11 AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with four points in nine games.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.972
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.577
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.148
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0.415
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.386
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.974
|8
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.227
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-0.721
IPL 2024 Orange cap
Virat Kohli is having the orange cap with 430 runs in nine matches.
|Top five highest run-getter in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|9
|9
|2
|430
|113*
|61.43
|295
|145.76
|1
|3
|40
|17
|2
|
Sunil Narine
KKR
|8
|8
|0
|357
|109
|44.63
|194
|184.02
|1
|2
|37
|24
|3
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|8
|8
|2
|349
|108*
|58.17
|245
|142.44
|1
|2
|38
|10
|4
|
Rishabh Pant
DC
|9
|9
|2
|342
|88*
|48.86
|212
|161.32
|0
|3
|27
|21
|5
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|9
|9
|0
|334
|65
|37.11
|259
|128.95
|0
|1
|35
|5
IPL 2024 Purple cap
Jasprit Bumrah will take the purple cap from Harshal Patel, if he takes one wicketa against Delhi Capitals today.
|Top five highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|9
|9
|32
|326
|14
|3/15
|23.28
|10.18
|13.71
|0
|0
|2
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|8
|8
|32
|204
|13
|5/21
|15.69
|6.37
|14.76
|0
|1
|3
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|8
|8
|30
|265
|13
|3/11
|20.38
|8.83
|13.84
|0
|0
|4
|
Kuldeep Yadav
DC
|6
|6
|24
|183
|12
|4/55
|15.25
|7.62
|12
|1
|0
|5
|
T Natarajan
SRH
|6
|6
|24
|209
|12
|4/19
|17.41
|8.7
|12
|1
|
0