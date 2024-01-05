Sensex (    %)
                        
T20 World Cup 2024: Check India's full schedule, IND vs PAK dates, venues

The T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 1, 2024, with the first match between USA and Canada. India will face Pakistan on June 9 in New York

Rohit Sharma, India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan on June 9 in T20 World Cup 2024. Photo:Reuters

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on January 5, 2024, announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the West Indies and USA. Arch-rivals and neighbours USA and Canada will kick off the campaign with the first match on June 1.

India would play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the Metlife Stadium in New York, USA, which is the home ground of NFL teams Jets and Giants. The final of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 29 in Barbados.  
India have been clubbed with co-hosts USA, Canada, Ireland and Pakistan in Group A while England, Australia, Namibia and Oman make up Group B. Group C has New Zealand, Afghanistan, and co-hosts West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea. The final group- Group D can also be called the group of death with South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal in it. 

England are the defending champions, who won the last edition of the tournament in 2022, held in Australia. 

India, the inaugural champions, have not been able to reach the final of the T20 World Cup since 2014 when they were beaten by Sri Lanka in the final at Dhaka. 

More To follow...

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

