T20 World Cup 2024: Check India's full schedule, IND vs PAK dates, venues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on January 5, 2024, announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the West Indies and USA. Arch-rivals and neighbours USA and Canada will kick off the campaign with the first match on June 1.

India would play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the Metlife Stadium in New York, USA, which is the home ground of NFL teams Jets and Giants. The final of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 29 in Barbados.

India have been clubbed with co-hosts USA, Canada, Ireland and Pakistan in Group A while England, Australia, Namibia and Oman make up Group B. Group C has New Zealand, Afghanistan, and co-hosts West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea. The final group- Group D can also be called the group of death with South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal in it.