Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's contract extended for a year

Having taken over as head coach in July 2022, the former England batter's 18-month tenure came to an end in 2023.

Press Trust of India Kabul
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's contract has been extended for a year, the country's cricket board announced, rewarding him for making significant contributions to the team's progress and development.
Having taken over as head coach in July 2022, the former England batter's 18-month tenure came to an end in 2023.
Under his guidance, Afghanistan achieved remarkable success and secured several victories.
This included the team's impressive performance at the T20 Asia Cup 2022, its maiden international win, a T20I series victory against Pakistan and their first-ever ODI series win over Bangladesh.
 
Afghanistan also enjoyed a successful campaign at the last year's ODI World Cup where they beat Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
Afghanistan are currently in the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series against the host team.
Following this, they are scheduled to travel to India, for a three-match T20I series from January 11-17.
The team has a packed year ahead with various bilateral tours lined up, including their participation in the T20 World Cup scheduled for June in the Caribbean and USA.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

