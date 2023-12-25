Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs SA: Here's what Rohit Sharma said on his plan for ICC T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma went on to say, "I know what you want to ask." His statement broke laughter among the journalists present at the press conference.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India captain Rohit Sharma didn't want to reveal his plans in cricket and wanted to take one series at a time. He was addressing a press conference for the first time after India's debacle in the World Cup final. 

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, reporters questioned Rohit about his plan for the T20 World Cup but the Indian skipper sidestepped the question by saying, "I want to take one thing at a time."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He even went on to say, "I know what you want to ask." His statement broke laughter among the journalists present at the press conference. 


More to follow

Also Read

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa 1st T20 called off without a ball being bowled

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IND vs SA 1st Test preview: Will India end 31-year wait for series win?

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test preview: Will Pakistan end 15-match losing streak?

Tom Curran, Sixers lose appeal to have his BBL's 4-match ban over turned

PCB mulls regulation to forbid agents from signing more than 2-3 players

Topics : Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC T20 World Cup BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon