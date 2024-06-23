T20 World Cup 2024: ENG's Jordan delights Barbados with hattrick against US

It is not often that we see hat-tricks in T20 and it is a rarity to see them on back-to-back days and that too in a T20 World Cup. But that did happen on Sunday, June 23 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados as England's Chris Jordan took four wickets in the 19th over against the United States of America (USA) and the last three wickets came on consecutive deliveries.
The men dismissed by Jordan to complete his hat-trick were Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar. The man to get dismissed on the first ball of that eventful 19th over was Corey Anderson.CHRIS JORDAN HAT TRICK BALL!!! #t20worldcup pic.twitter.com/jcHYAvtD0D— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) June 23, 2024
It was an amazing feeling for Jordan to get a hat-trick with Sir Garfield Sobers in the crowd, his idol. Talking about this moment, Jordan said, "Unbelievable feeling (to take the hat-trick). It was good to restrict them. Getting it (hat-trick) at a special place (Barbados - his birthplace) is always nice. Glad I was able to hit the target."
|Full list of hattricks in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
|Player
|Figures
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Chris Jordan
|4/10
|England
|USA
|2024
|Pat Cummins
|4/28
|Australia
|Afghanistan
|2024
|Pat Cummins
|3/29
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|2024
|Brett Lee
|3/27
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|2007
|Curtis Campher
|4/26
|Ireland
|Netherlands
|2021
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|3/20
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|2021
|Kagiso Rabada
|3/48
|South Africa
|England
|2021
|Karthik Meiyappan
|3/19
|United Arab Emirates
|Sri Lanka
|2022
|Josh Little
|3/22
|Ireland
|New Zealand
|2022