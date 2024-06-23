T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: WI vs SA Playing 11, Antigua weather forecast

In what will be a virtual quarterfinal, hosts West Indies will be up against South Africa in the last Super 8 match of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Widnies recovered from their opening match loss in the Super 8 stage to England. They had a thumping win over the USA and as a result, their net run rate surpassed that of the Proteas.

It is due to this region that despite the South Africans having two more points than the Windies, they must win the game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday, June 24 (IST) to reach the semi-final.

WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Antigua weather forecast

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is located in the Saint George parish and division. According to The Weather Channel, Saint Gorge will receive showers in the morning on Sunday, but at night when the match is scheduled to be played from 8:30 pm Local Time which is 6 am IST (Monday), the weather will remain cloudy. There will be only a 24 per cent chance of precipitation in the region.



What will happen if the WI vs SA T20 World Cup match is washed out?

In case of a wash-out, it will be the Proteas who will go through to the semi-final. They have four points from two games while Windies only only have two points from two games.

T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs South Africa Playing 11 prediction

West Indies playing 11 probable: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (capt), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

West Indies vs South Africa head-to-head

It is even-steven when it comes to head-to-head records between West Indies and South Africa. The two teams have come up against each other on 22 occasions and have won 11 matches each.

Total matches played: 22

West Indies won: 11

South Africa won: 11

No result: 00

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

West Indies Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers

South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

West Indies and South Africa will lock horns in today's match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Monday (June 24)?

In the WI vs SA match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 24?

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 6:00 AM IST on June 23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the WI vs SA match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will live stream the WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match in India.