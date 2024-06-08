T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group B: Australia, England rankings

Scotland is at the top of the points table in In Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. However, Australia will be up against England tonight and a win for the Kangaroos could get them to the points table.
Among the other teams in the group are Scotland, Namibia and Oman. While Oman lost to Namibia in the Super Over in their first game, they were beaten by Australia in their second match. As for Namibia, they lost to Scotland in their last game after having won their first one.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here
England, on the other hand, would be looking to get their first points on board today. If they fail to do so, their movement to the Super 8 stages might get into jeopardy.
England, on the other hand, would be looking to get their first points on board today. If they fail to do so, their movement to the Super 8 stages might get into jeopardy.
Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
ICC T20 World Cup GROUP B leaderboard and team rankings
ICC T20 World Cup GROUP B leaderboard and team rankings
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1. Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0.736
|2. Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.95
|3. Namibia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.309
|4. England
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5. Oman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.975
|Remaining fixtures of Group B in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Australia vs England
|8th June 2024
|10:30:00
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Oman vs Scotland
|9th June 2024
|05:00:00
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Namibia vs Australia
|11th June 2024
|06:00:00
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Oman vs England
|13th June 2024
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Namibia vs England
|15th June 2024
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Scotland vs Australia
|15th June 2024
|Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia