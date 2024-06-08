T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group B: Australia, England rankings

Scotland is at the top of the points table in In Group B of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. However, Australia will be up against England tonight and a win for the Kangaroos could get them to the points table.



Among the other teams in the group are Scotland, Namibia and Oman. While Oman lost to Namibia in the Super Over in their first game, they were beaten by Australia in their second match. As for Namibia, they lost to Scotland in their last game after having won their first one.