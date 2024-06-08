Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup 2024 highlights: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets

Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 124 for 9 in 20 overs. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman complemented Rishad returning with a splendid 3/17, while Taskin Ahmed bagged 2/25.

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team

Press Trust of India Dallas (USA)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed a match-winning 3/22 as Bangladesh secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over former champions Sri Lanka in their Group D T20 World Cup fixture here.
Opting to bowl, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 124 for 9 in 20 overs. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman complemented Rishad returning with a splendid 3/17, while Taskin Ahmed bagged 2/25.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
For Sri Lanka, opener Pathum Nissanka was their top-scorer with 28-ball 47. It was the second successive loss and would make their Super Eight qualification tougher.
Towhid Hridoy made a significant contribution in the chase, hitting four sixes and one four in his crucial 20-ball 40, while Mahmudullah steered the chase in his 13-ball-16 not out. Bangladesh won with an over to spare.
South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh have two points each in that order in Group D, while Nepal and Sri Lanka are yet to open their accounts.
 
Brief Scores

Sri Lanka 124/9 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 47; Mustafizur Rahman 3/17, Rishad Hossain 3/22, Taskin Ahmed 2/25) lost to Bangladesh 125/8 in 19 overs (Towhid Hridoy 40, Litton Das 36; Nuwan Thushara 4/18) by two wickets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon