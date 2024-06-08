T20 World Cup 2024 highlights: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed a match-winning 3/22 as Bangladesh secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over former champions Sri Lanka in their Group D T20 World Cup fixture here.

Opting to bowl, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 124 for 9 in 20 overs. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman complemented Rishad returning with a splendid 3/17, while Taskin Ahmed bagged 2/25.



For Sri Lanka, opener Pathum Nissanka was their top-scorer with 28-ball 47. It was the second successive loss and would make their Super Eight qualification tougher.

Towhid Hridoy made a significant contribution in the chase, hitting four sixes and one four in his crucial 20-ball 40, while Mahmudullah steered the chase in his 13-ball-16 not out. Bangladesh won with an over to spare.

South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh have two points each in that order in Group D, while Nepal and Sri Lanka are yet to open their accounts.



Brief Scores



Sri Lanka 124/9 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 47; Mustafizur Rahman 3/17, Rishad Hossain 3/22, Taskin Ahmed 2/25) lost to Bangladesh 125/8 in 19 overs (Towhid Hridoy 40, Litton Das 36; Nuwan Thushara 4/18) by two wickets.