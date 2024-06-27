Business Standard
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood steps down

Sri Lanka crashed out of the T20 WC in the group stages itself with two losses, a no result and a solitary win, and it was the former champions' worst performance in the ICC showpiece

Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka's head coach Chris Silverwood on Thursday stepped down from the role following the team's dismal outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the SLC announced.
Former captain Mahela Jayawardene had resigned from the post of the consultant coach on Wednesday.
Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together, Silverwood said in his statement.
It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories, added Silverwood.
Sri Lanka crashed out of the T20 WC in the group stages itself with two losses, a no result and a solitary win, and it was the former champions' worst performance in the ICC showpiece.
During Silverwood's tenure, Lanka won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and also reached the final of the 50-over Asia Cup last year where they lost to India.
They also secured a slew of bilateral series wins both at home and overseas, including one against Australia in the 50-over format and two away Test series wins over Bangladesh.

The SLC has already started the process of finding a new head coach ahead the team's next international outing against India in a white ball series next month.
The Lankans will then head to England for a two-match Test series.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

