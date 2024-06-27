How the Bumrah-Hardik duo could lock T20 World Cup title for India

England stands just two games away from becoming the first men’s team to retain the T20 World Cup title. Meanwhile, India, aiming for their first World Cup victory since 2011, last clinched the T20 title in the inaugural tournament in 2007 | File ima

Entering the semis on a wave of fan support, Team India secured their top-four spot by defeating Australia in a thrilling match, almost knocking them out of the tournament. Australia's official exit from the World Cup was sealed after Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan. So far, the men in blue have maintained an unbeaten record in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

On June 27, India will face England in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Guyana. The last encounter between these two nations in a Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final took place just 19 months ago in Adelaide. On that occasion, a remarkable opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales propelled England to victory, prompting India to rethink their T20 strategy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This time, India comes with stronger batting prowess, more options in the middle overs, and a diverse bowling attack. However, the defending champions present a formidable challenge, especially with Jos Buttler and his new opening partner Phil Salt in red-hot form.

On the flip side, England faced a scare in the group stage, nearly getting knocked out by Scotland. However, Australia's victory over Scotland ensured their progression to the Super 8s. In the subsequent matches, England defeated West Indies and the USA to secure their spot in the semi-finals. Both teams enter the upcoming fixture with strong winning momentum, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash.

England stands just two games away from becoming the first men’s team to retain the T20 World Cup title. Meanwhile, India, aiming for their first World Cup victory since 2011, last clinched the T20 title in the inaugural tournament in 2007.

Rain disruption can benefit Team India

Inclement weather threatens to disrupt the match, with heavy rain forecast during the fixture in Guyana. Weather.com predicts a 60 PER CENTchance of rain on match day, starting at 33 per cent at 10:30 am local time and increasing to 59 per cent by 1 pm. This suggests a stop-start game is likely, which could frustrate players and fans alike. However, the ICC has allotted 250 minutes of additional time for both semi-finals, allowing ground staff ample opportunity to prepare the field if weather conditions permit.

In the event of a washout, the team that finished higher in their Super 8 group will advance to the final. India hold an advantage over England in this regard, having topped Super 8 Group 1 by winning all their matches, while England finished second with two wins out of three games. Nonetheless, both teams and their supporters will hope for a complete 40-over contest between two of modern-day cricket's premier white-ball sides.

The magical duo of Bumrah and Hardik

India's winning streak is strengthened by Jaspreet Bumrah and Hardik Pandya playing together for the entire World Cup tournament for the first time. Hardik Pandya sustained an ankle injury early in the 2023 World Cup, ruling him out, while Jasprit Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a stress fracture.

Bumrah and Hardik are indispensable for Team India, proven by their match-winning performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Their absence significantly impacts the team's dynamics. Bumrah's game-changing abilities are well-established, while Hardik Pandya adds crucial flexibility as a reliable sixth bowler and finisher with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the standout performer for the Indian cricket team in the 2024 T20 World Cup across venues in the West Indies and the United States.

In India's opening Group A clash against Ireland, Bumrah dismissed Harry Tector to claim his first wicket of the tournament. He followed it up by removing Joshua Little, contributing to India bowling out Ireland for just 96 runs in 16 overs. Bumrah finished with impressive figures of 3-1-6-2.

Continuing his exceptional form, Bumrah played a crucial role against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A fixture. After India posted 119 runs, he struck early by dismissing Pakistan Captain Babar Azam and later cleaned up wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. His spell of 4-0-14-3 guided India to a thrilling six-run victory in New York, earning him consecutive Player of the Match awards.

In their next group match against co-hosts United States, Bumrah maintained his economical bowling, conceding just 25 runs in his four overs. Bumrah's standout performance came against Afghanistan in the opening Super 8 clash at Kensington Oval, Barbados, where he bowled the most economical spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history. He scalped three crucial wickets while conceding only seven runs in four overs. Defending 181 runs, Bumrah dismantled Afghanistan's top order, helping India secure a 47-run victory. In the subsequent Super 8 game against Bangladesh, Bumrah remained economical once again and dismissed Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, finishing with figures of 4-0-13-1.

In a thrilling encounter against Australia, Bumrah's crucial wicket of Travis Head played a pivotal role in India's victory. Overall, Bumrah has taken 11 wickets in six innings with an exceptional economy rate of 4.08 in the T20 World Cup 2024, showcasing his match-winning prowess for Team India.

While speaking of Hardik Pandya, his performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 highlights his substantial impact on India's campaign. Batting in four out of six games, he has scored 116 runs at an average of 29.0 and a strike rate of 145.0. With the ball, he has been equally effective, capturing eight wickets at an impressive average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.47. Pandya's all-around contribution has been pivotal to India's success in the tournament thus far.

The duo's synergy, coupled with Rohit Sharma's captaincy, yielded spectacular results for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. This winning formula has now translated into success for India. The ultimate challenge remains keeping them fit and securing their place in the playing eleven. Should they stay on track, this long-awaited duo might just deliver India its coveted ICC title.