India vs England semifinal: Guyana weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

India vs England semifinal today: If IND vs ENG SF gets washed out, India will advance to the final to face South Africa on June 29.

After avenging their loss to Australia, the rampaging Indian cricket team is set for a semifinal clash with defending champions England at Providence Stadium in Guyana today.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 SF2: India vs England Playing 11, live toss time, telecast Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The weather, as always, has been a talking point, with some weather agencies predicting chances of rainfall throughout the day.

However, it has been observed during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 that rain predictions in Caribbean nations can be irregular due to the islands' unique weather patterns.

While only time will tell whether rain will play a spoilsport in the India vs England semifinal, Business Standard looks at the weather predictions from Accuweather.com and The Weather Channel.

India vs England: Guyana's hourly rain prediction and forecast by Accuweather.com:



According to Accuweather.com, there is a 56 per cent chance of rainfall from 4 a.m. local time to 5 a.m. local time (1:30 p.m. IST to 2:30 p.m. IST).



ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 SF, IND vs ENG: How can England get Kohli back in form? Early sunshine is expected to bake the Providence Stadium from 6 a.m. local time till 9 a.m. local time (3:30 p.m. IST to 6:30 p.m. IST).

Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com



Cloudy skies with a 66 per cent chance of rainfall are expected to arrive at 10 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. IST, when the IND vs ENG toss is scheduled) and could continue till 11 a.m. local time (8:30 p.m. IST). At 11 a.m., the chances of rain jump to 75 per cent.

Source: Screengrab from accuweather.com



After that, the weather will remain clear until 4 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. IST).

Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com



India vs England semifinal: Guyana's hourly rain prediction and forecast by The Weather Channel



Rain is expected from 9 a.m. local time (6:30 p.m. IST) till 4 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. IST).



Credit: screengrab from The Weather Channel



What we infer from the Guyana weather prediction of the weather agencies:



It seems the rain could delay the toss, and everything largely depends on whether there will be a passing shower in the afternoon or constant rain. The chances of the India vs England match proceeding hinge mostly on the drainage system of Providence Stadium.



Is there a reserve day for the India vs England semifinal?



No, there is no provision for a reserve day for the India vs England semifinal in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, play can be extended by 250 minutes. This means play can be extended till 4 a.m. IST, which corresponds to 7:30 p.m. local time.

Will we get a full India vs England semifinal match?



With the ICC provision allowing for more than 4 hours of extra play, there is a strong chance of a full 40-over match, according to the Accuweather weather prediction.

Meanwhile, as per The Weather Channel forecast, a curtailed game might take place, as there is very little chance of rainfall after 4 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. IST).

What if the India vs England semifinal gets washed out today?



If the India vs England semifinal gets washed out, India will advance to the final to face South Africa on June 29. India will enter the final in case of washout due to higher rankings in Super 8 round.