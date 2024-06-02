Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs CAN highlights: USA register famous win in Texas

USA vs Canada highlights: The co-host USA started their first win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and earned first points on points table in Group A, which also includes India and Pakistan.

USA vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024

USA vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
United States of America (USA) registered a famous win against Canada in the first match  of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday morning at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Texas. 

Chasing a daunting 195-run target, the USA were off to the worst possible start, losing Steven Taylor in the first over itself.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Monank Patel and Andries Gous, then, put up a 42-run stand to bring the USA back into the game. However, the USA captain Monak went back to the pavilion in the seventh over. 

But Gous and Aaron Gones had different plans as they duo put up a counter-attacking 124-run stand for the third wicket before Nikhil Dutta got the wicket of Gous with USA needing 22 runs to win in 25 overs.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
Canada Inning
194-5 (20 ov) CRR:9.70
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Aaron Johnson c Nitish Kumar b H Singh 23 16 5 0 143.75
Navneet Dhaliwal c Jasdeep Singh b C Anderson 61 44 6 3 138.64
Pargat Singh runout (M Patel / Jasdeep Singh) 5 7 0 0 71.43
Nicholas Kirton c C Anderson b Ali Khan 51 31 3 2 164.52
Shreyas Movva (WK) Not out 32 16 2 2 200
Dilpreet Bajwa runout (M Patel / SR Taylor) 11 5 1 1 220
Dillon Heyliger Not out 1 1 0 0 100
Extras 10 (b 0, Ib 8, w 2, nb 0, p 0)
Total 194 (5 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Ali Khan 4 0 41 1 2 10.25
Saurabh Netravalkar 2 0 16 0 0 8
Harmeet Singh 4 0 27 1 0 6.75
Jasdeep Singh 3 0 24 0 0 8
Shadley van Schalkwyk 3 0 34 0 0 11.33
Steven Taylor 1 0 15 0 0 15
Corey Anderson 3 0 29 1 0 9.67

United States of America Inning
197-3 (17.4 ov) CRR:11.15
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Steven Taylor lbw b K Sana 0 2 0 0 0
Monank Patel (WK/C) c S Movva b D Heyliger 16 16 2 0 100
Andries Gous c Aaron Johnson b N Dutta 65 46 7 3 141.3
Aaron Jones Not out 94 40 4 10 235
Corey Anderson Not out 3 5 0 0 60
Extras 19 (b 0, Ib 2, w 14, nb 3, p 0)
Total 197 (3 wkts, 17.4 Ov)
Bowler O R W NB WD ECO
Kaleem Sana 4 34 1 0 3 8.5
Jeremy Gordon 3 44 0 2 3 14.67
Dillon Heyliger 3 19 1 0 2 6.33
Saad Bin Zafar 4 42 0 0 0 10.5
Nikhil Dutta 2.4 41 1 1 2 15.38
Pargat Singh 1 15 0 0 0 15


Canada's innings 

Invited to bat first, Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton's half-centuries helped Canada score 194/5 against the USA.

Johnson (23 runs from 16 balls, 5 fours) and Dhaliwal (61 runs from 44 balls, 6 fours, and 3 sixes) opened for Canada and stitched a partnership of 43 runs.

Harmeet Singh made the first breakthrough of the match in the 6th over after the American bowler sent Johnson back to the pavillion.

Pargat Singh (5 runs from 7 balls), who replaced Johnson at the crease, could not make a mark in the game and was run out by Jessy Singh and Monank Patel in the 8th over.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, Nicholas Kirton's (51 runs from 31 balls, 3 fours, and 2 sixes) knock was very crucial for Canada in the middle overs. He played at a strike rate of 164.52.

Dhaliwal's staggering knock had to come to an end after Corey Anderson removed him in the 15th over, The Canadian batter played at a strike rate of 138.64.

Kirton tried to take control of the match, however, after the dismissal of Dhaliwal, the middle-order lost his wicket to Ali Khan in the 18th over.

In the end, Shreyas Movva's (32 runs from 16 balls, 2 fours, and 2 sixes) and Dilpreet Singh's (11 runs from 5 balls, 1 six, and 1 four) blitz knock in the death overs powered Canada to a total of 194/5 against the US.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup USA Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon