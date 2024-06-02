T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs CAN highlights: USA register famous win in Texas

United States of America (USA) registered a famous win against Canada in the first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday morning at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Texas.

Chasing a daunting 195-run target, the USA were off to the worst possible start, losing Steven Taylor in the first over itself.

Monank Patel and Andries Gous, then, put up a 42-run stand to bring the USA back into the game. However, the USA captain Monak went back to the pavilion in the seventh over.







But Gous and Aaron Gones had different plans as they duo put up a counter-attacking 124-run stand for the third wicket before Nikhil Dutta got the wicket of Gous with USA needing 22 runs to win in 25 overs.

Canada Inning 194-5 (20 ov) CRR:9.70 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Aaron Johnson c Nitish Kumar b H Singh 23 16 5 0 143.75 Navneet Dhaliwal c Jasdeep Singh b C Anderson 61 44 6 3 138.64 Pargat Singh runout (M Patel / Jasdeep Singh) 5 7 0 0 71.43 Nicholas Kirton c C Anderson b Ali Khan 51 31 3 2 164.52 Shreyas Movva (WK) Not out 32 16 2 2 200 Dilpreet Bajwa runout (M Patel / SR Taylor) 11 5 1 1 220 Dillon Heyliger Not out 1 1 0 0 100 Extras 10 (b 0, Ib 8, w 2, nb 0, p 0) Total 194 (5 wkts, 20 Ov) Bowler O M R W WD ECO Ali Khan 4 0 41 1 2 10.25 Saurabh Netravalkar 2 0 16 0 0 8 Harmeet Singh 4 0 27 1 0 6.75 Jasdeep Singh 3 0 24 0 0 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk 3 0 34 0 0 11.33 Steven Taylor 1 0 15 0 0 15 Corey Anderson 3 0 29 1 0 9.67

United States of America Inning 197-3 (17.4 ov) CRR:11.15 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Steven Taylor lbw b K Sana 0 2 0 0 0 Monank Patel (WK/C) c S Movva b D Heyliger 16 16 2 0 100 Andries Gous c Aaron Johnson b N Dutta 65 46 7 3 141.3 Aaron Jones Not out 94 40 4 10 235 Corey Anderson Not out 3 5 0 0 60 Extras 19 (b 0, Ib 2, w 14, nb 3, p 0) Total 197 (3 wkts, 17.4 Ov) Bowler O R W NB WD ECO Kaleem Sana 4 34 1 0 3 8.5 Jeremy Gordon 3 44 0 2 3 14.67 Dillon Heyliger 3 19 1 0 2 6.33 Saad Bin Zafar 4 42 0 0 0 10.5 Nikhil Dutta 2.4 41 1 1 2 15.38 Pargat Singh 1 15 0 0 0 15

Canada's innings

Invited to bat first, Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton's half-centuries helped Canada score 194/5 against the USA.

Johnson (23 runs from 16 balls, 5 fours) and Dhaliwal (61 runs from 44 balls, 6 fours, and 3 sixes) opened for Canada and stitched a partnership of 43 runs.

Harmeet Singh made the first breakthrough of the match in the 6th over after the American bowler sent Johnson back to the pavillion.







Pargat Singh (5 runs from 7 balls), who replaced Johnson at the crease, could not make a mark in the game and was run out by Jessy Singh and Monank Patel in the 8th over.

However, Nicholas Kirton's (51 runs from 31 balls, 3 fours, and 2 sixes) knock was very crucial for Canada in the middle overs. He played at a strike rate of 164.52.

Dhaliwal's staggering knock had to come to an end after Corey Anderson removed him in the 15th over, The Canadian batter played at a strike rate of 138.64.

Kirton tried to take control of the match, however, after the dismissal of Dhaliwal, the middle-order lost his wicket to Ali Khan in the 18th over.