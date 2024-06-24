WI vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 5:30 AM IST

The last game of Group 2 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be a cracker when the co-hosts West Indies take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Even though West Indies has only two points and the Proteas have four, this game is a 'winner takes it all' contest. It is a virtual quarterfinal with the winner claiming a semi-final spot. England have already qualified as the other team from the group to the semi-final.