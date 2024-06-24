WI vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 5:30 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates West Indies vs SA Playing 11: It is a virtual quarterfinal with the winner getting into the semi-final
Anish Kumar New Delhi
The last game of Group 2 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be a cracker when the co-hosts West Indies take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
Even though West Indies has only two points and the Proteas have four, this game is a 'winner takes it all' contest. It is a virtual quarterfinal with the winner claiming a semi-final spot. England have already qualified as the other team from the group to the semi-final.
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs SA Playing 11 prediction
West Indies playing 11 probable: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (capt), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
WI vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between West Indies skipper Rovman Powell and his South Africa counterpart Aiden Markram will take place at 5:30 AM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The WI vs SA live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs SA Live streaming
WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
5:09 AM
West Indies vs South Africa head-to-head
It is even-steven when it comes to head-to-head records between West Indies and South Africa. The two teams have come up against each other on 22 occasions and have won 11 matches each.
Total matches played: 22
West Indies won: 11
South Africa won: 11
No result: 00
Abandoned: 00
5:04 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: West Indies vs South Africa
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs South Africa, which is regarded as a virtual quarterfinal. While South Africa have 4 points, West Indies have only two points but their net run rate is in high ones.
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 4:56 AM IST