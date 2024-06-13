Business Standard
West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 5:30 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates WI vs NZ Playing 11: New Zealand might bring in Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi into their side for spin-friendly conditions

WI vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

In match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies will take on New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

While the Kiwis were trounced brutally by Afghanistan in their opening encounter, the Windies have had comfortable wins against Papua New Guinea and Uganda. It is against the stringers teams like New Zealand and Afghanistan that their actual strength of playing in home conditions will be under test. 

It is a must-win game for New Zealand as anything but a win will most probably end their chances of Super 8 qualification. 

T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs NZ Playing 11 prediction

West Indies playing 11 probable: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

New Zealand playing 11 probable: Finn Allen/ Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell/ Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry/ Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

WI vs NZ LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between West Indies skipper Rovman Powell and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Check the WI vs NZ  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 
5:07 AM

West Indies Super 8 Qualification scenarios

 

(4 points | 3.574 NRR)

It has been a strong display by the West Indies so far taking care of both Papua New Guinea and Uganda. But they will likely have to beat one of New Zealand or Afghanistan to secure progression - next up they play the Black Caps on June 12 in Trinidad and Tobago.
5:03 AM

New Zealand's scenario for Super 8 qualification

Today's game will be New Zealand's second game 12 days into the T20 World Cup. But the defeat against Aghanistan have put them in precarious situation as today's game will decide their future in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With Afghanistan most likely to beat PNG, New Zealand must win today's game vs West Indies.

The heavy loss to Afghanistan could prove costly, unless they can run the table and go three-from-three against the West Indies, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, which is certainly not out of the question. New Zealand's blockbuster with the Windies is now central to how things end up shaking out in Group C.
4:50 AM

Group C points table before West Indies vs New Zealand match

Group C points table
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 5.225
West Indies 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.574
Uganda 3 1 2 0 0 2 -4.217
Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.434
New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.2

4:39 AM

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup 2024

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra
4:32 AM

West Indies' squad for T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope
4:30 AM

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: Windies vs Kiwis

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs New Zealand match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
Topics : West Indies cricket team New Zealand cricket team ICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:28 AM IST

