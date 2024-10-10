Not going in with pre-determined mindset has helped Smriti and me: Shafali

Business Standard
Shafali and Smriti put up a 98-run opening stand to lay the foundation of India's emphatic 82-run win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Indian batter Shafali Verma said she and her opening partner Smriti Mandhana have moved away from the mindset of entering matches with "pre-determined" ideas about targeting any particular type of bowling, which has helped them achieve greater success.

The duo put up a 98-run opening stand to lay the foundation of India's emphatic 82-run win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday. In her 38-ball 50, Mandhana attacked the spinners, which is noteworthy since she typically relies on Shafali to handle tweakers.

"Yes, we have a very good combination now, as you said. That's because now we don't go being pre-determined. Whoever is connecting well with the bat and ball on that day, we try to give singles and let her play more balls," Shafali said at the post-match press conference.

 

"She's hitting the spinners very well. So, it's a good thing. And we both just try to give as good a start as we can then it'd be good for the team to build a good inning and hit a good target," she added.

Under the pump after the heavy loss to New Zealand and an underwhelming win over Pakistan, India's hammering of Sri Lanka massively boosted their net run rate, elevating them to the second spot in Group A.

The Indian women have, however, struggled to hit the maximums at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, where they have played all of their matches till now.

Shafali and Mandhana also copped criticism for their running between the wickets, which improved drastically against Sri Lanka

"We missed a lot of runs in the starting. I know about that. I think we're used to the condition. Maybe because of that, we're running well in between wickets. But we're trying to get the first run fast. Because the ground is very big, 70 meters, if I'm not wrong.

"So, we try to take the first run fast. It's very difficult to hit the sixes but we're thinking of taking the first run fast," Shafali said.

India next take on group leaders Australia in Sharjah on Sunday. It will be a change of venue for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

"For Sharjah, we will have three days off, If I am not wrong. So, we will work on the process and we will focus on what we can do to be confident. And hopefully, if we give our 100% individually then of course, we will win.


