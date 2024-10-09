Business Standard
Women's T20 WC: All-round South Africa hammer Scotland by 80 runs

Batting first, South Africa posted a strong 166 for five in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the Scots failed miserably with the bat and were all out for 86 in 17.5 overs.

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

South Africa dominated Scotland in all departments of the game to register a commanding 80-run win in a Women's T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a strong 166 for five in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the Scots failed miserably with the bat and were all out for 86 in 17.5 overs. Only two Scotland batters could reach double digits, reflecting their woes.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/12) was the most successful bowler for South Africa while there were two wickets apiece for Chloe Tryon (2/22) and Nadine de Klerk (2/15).

 

With this win, their second in three matches, South Africa jumped to the top of Group B standings as Scotland occupied the last position.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and her opening partner Tazmin Brits gave South Africa a perfect start, stitching a partnership of 64 runs in only 7.3 overs.

Wolvaardt smashed her way to a 27-ball 40, an innings that was laced with five fours and a six, while Brits hit 43 in 35 deliveries, striking five boundaries and one maximum.

Thanks to the fireworks in the power play and overs after that, South African went past 50 in quick time and were 83 for one at the halfway stage of their innings.

Marizanne Kapp then held centre stage and blazed her way to 43 in just 24 balls with six fours.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 166/5 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 40, Tazmin Brits 43, Marizanne Kapp 43)

Scotland: 86 all out in 17.5 overs (Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/12, Chloe Tryon 2/22, Nadine de Klerk 2/15).


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

