Abhishek breaks KL record of highest individual score by an Indian in IPL

Abhishek Sharma has shrugged off his poor form so far in the IPL 2025 in some fashion as he went on to register his maiden IPL hundred on the night as SRH chase a mammoth 246 against the Punjab Kings atthe Rajiv gandhi Stadium tonight.
Abhishek's hundred came in just 40 deliveries that constituted an impressive 11 fours and 7 sixes. The opener continued his onslaught after stitching up a 171-run stand with Travis Head as well. Abhishek ended his knock at 141 runs on the night. He has also overtaken KL Rahul for the highest score by an Indian in IPL history.
|Highest individual score in IPL history
|#
|Player
|Runs
|Team
|Against
|Date
|1
|Chris Gayle
|175*
|RCB
|Warriors
|23/04/13
|2
|Brendon McCullum
|158*
|KKR
|RCB
|18/04/08
|3
|Abhishek Sharma
|141
|SRH
|PBKS
|12/4/25
|4
|Quinton de Kock
|140*
|LSG
|KKR
|18/05/22
|5
|AB de Villiers
|133*
|RCB
|MI
|10/05/15
|6
|Lokesh Rahul
|132*
|KXIP
|RCB
|24/09/20
|7
|AB de Villiers
|129*
|RCB
|GL
|14/05/16
|8
|Shubman Gill
|129
|GT
|MI
|26/05/23
|9
|Chris Gayle
|128*
|RCB
|DD
|17/05/12
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|128*
|DD
|SRH
|10/05/18
THE ABHISHEK SHARMA NOTE: "This one is for Orange Army". ???? pic.twitter.com/o9ZLSQDLp6— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2025
He dedicated his hundred by showing a piece of paper to the crowd that read 'This one is for the Orange Army' which raised the noise levels even more in Hyderabad.