Did CSK party during the IPL? Here's what former player Suresh Raina said

The yesteryear of Indian Premier League (IPL) saw franchisees organising after-match parties at the end of the game. But there was one team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who never indulged in after-match parties, former cricketer-turned commentator Suresh Raina revealed.

When asked about the after-match party during the initial days of IPL, Raina said CSK never indulged in that sort of activity since the start of the cash-rich league.

But, he jokingly gave the hint that that might be the reason why two or three teams in the IPL never won the title. "

However, after-match parties might not have such an effect in the game of cricket given that Australian legend Shane Warne wrote in his book "No Spin" how Rajasthan Royals emerged champions in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League.





Raina on Dhoni's attitude as CSK captain

Raina also revealed how MS Dhoni, the CSK captain was different from the captain cool of Team India.

"Dhoni was very relaxed while leading the franchise as compared to captaining India. He had a lot of pressure while leading the nation on the global stage," said Raina, who scored 5528 runs for CSK.

He further added that Dhoni is very tactically strong.

"Dhoni knows what field to give to spinners and how to be aggressive when fast bowlers are bowling.

Dhoni is one of India's best captains, winning three ICC trophies for the country. Notably, India have failed to win a single ICC trophy since their success during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Raina on leaving CSK before IPL 2020





Raina on spot-fixing scandal in IPL



Raina also explained that the players had nothing to do with the spot-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League.



"We had no clue. The anti-corruption of BCCI is very strict. The player will be go to jail if he or she ever indulge in fixing.

Raina on former coach Greg Chappell

Australian legend Greg Chappell's tenure as a coach of Team India has been regarded as one of the worst phases in Indian cricket.

Raina, who made India debut during Chappell's era, said that the Aussie did give opportunity to the youngsters at that time but he should have respected the senior players.

"The Indian team needs a coach who behaves as a big brother to the national players," Raina added.