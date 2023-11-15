Sensex (1.14%)
World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

Babar Azam resigned from captaincy of Pakistan in all three formats after they failed to reach the knockout stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Babar Azam took the fall for Pakistan’s failure to reach the knockout stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he resigned from his position as captain of the team from all three formats. He announced his resignation on Wednesday, November 15. In all the conversations about Pakistan cricket, Babar’s captaincy was a bone of contention. 

In a statement, the 29-year-old Pakistani batter said, "I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world." 
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team cricket world cup ICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

