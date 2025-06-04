French Open 2025 June 4 Matches: Djokovic, Sinner eye semi-final berths

As the French Open 2025 barrels into its final stretch, the 4 June line-up promises a blockbuster day of quarter-final clashes and semi-final drama across singles, doubles, and mixed formats. With Philippe-Chatrier packed with elite showdowns, fans are set for thrilling tennis featuring reigning champions, top seeds, and rising stars. From Coco Gauff's all-American clash with Madison Keys to Novak Djokovic’s titanic battle with Alexander Zverev, every match carries Grand Slam weight. Doubles contests, meanwhile, feature powerhouse pairings and dark horse duos trying to punch their ticket to the semis and beyond. As tension builds under Paris skies, expect fierce rallies, mental duels, and possible upsets on the red clay of Roland-Garros.
Men’s Singles: Giants collide on Philippe-Chatrier
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner continues his bid for a maiden French Open title against Kazakhstan’s unpredictable shot-maker Alexander Bublik. Sinner has been clinical throughout the fortnight, but Bublik’s audacious variety could trouble the Italian on the slower surface. Later, all eyes will be on the marquee match-up: third seed Alexander Zverev faces six-time champion Novak Djokovic. With both players in strong form, this contest could be a five-set epic. Djokovic is chasing history, while Zverev is eyeing redemption after past semi-final heartbreaks in Paris.
Women’s Singles: Gauff faces familiar firepower, Andreeva eyes first semi
The day kicks off with a mouth-watering all-American clash between second seed Coco Gauff and seventh seed Madison Keys. Gauff, the 2022 finalist, has looked composed, but Keys brings explosive power and Grand Slam experience that could disrupt the rhythm. In the second women’s quarter-final on Chatrier, Mirra Andreeva continues her dream run against French wildcard Léolia Boisson. The 17-year-old Russian has showcased exceptional maturity this fortnight, but Boisson—backed by a patriotic Parisian crowd—hopes to extend her fairytale in her deepest Slam run yet.
Doubles Action: Semi-final spots at stake across all formats
Top-seeded women’s doubles team Kateřina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend meet the in-form duo of Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunić in a high-stakes battle on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. In men’s doubles, home favourite Édouard Roger-Vasselin and Monaco’s Hugo Nys aim to keep their campaign alive against the Anglo-Dutch team of Lloyd Johnson and Sander Arends. Over on Simonne-Mathieu, seasoned pairs like Granollers/Zeballos and Dodig/Luz lock horns, while mixed doubles sees Italian duo Errani/Vavassori face Zhang/Arévalo in a seeded showdown. Townsend returns for her second match of the day alongside Eubanks King in another semi against Krawczyk/Skupski, rounding out a high-octane day of doubles drama.
French Open 2025: Full schedule for 4 June
|Category
|Matchup
|Court
|Round
|Women’s Singles
|Madison Keys (USA, 7) vs Coco Gauff (USA, 2)
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Quarterfinal
|Women’s Singles
|Mirra Andreeva (6) vs Léolia Boisson (FRA)
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Quarterfinal
|Men’s Singles
|Jannik Sinner (ITA, 1) vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ)
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Quarterfinal
|Men’s Singles
|Alexander Zverev (GER, 3) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB, 6)
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Quarterfinal
|Women’s Doubles
|K. Siniakova (CZE, 1) / T. Townsend (USA, 1) vs A. Danilina (KAZ) / A. Krunic (SRB)
|Suzanne-Lenglen
|Quarterfinal
|Men’s Doubles
|H. Nys (MON, 16) / E. Roger-Vasselin (FRA, 16) vs S. Arends (NED) / L. Johnson (GBR)
|Suzanne-Lenglen
|Quarterfinal
|Women’s Doubles
|Irina Begu (ROU) / Y. Wickmayer (BEL) vs U. Eikeri (NOR) / E. Hozumi (JPN)
|Simonne-Mathieu
|Quarterfinal
|Men’s Doubles
|I. Dodig (CRO) / O. Luz (BRA) vs M. Granollers (ESP, 5) / H. Zeballos (ARG, 5)
|Simonne-Mathieu
|Quarterfinal
|Mixed Doubles
|S. Errani (ITA, 3) / A. Vavassori (ITA, 3) vs S. Zhang (CHN, 2) / M. Arevalo (ESA, 2)
|Simonne-Mathieu
|Semifinal
|Mixed Doubles
|D. Krawczyk (USA) / N. Skupski (GBR) vs T. Townsend (USA, 4) / E. King (USA, 4)
|Simonne-Mathieu
|Semifinal