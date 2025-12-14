Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru could go for

IPL 2026 Auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru could go for

Here's a look at the top five players the franchise could consider bidding for, including some exciting pace bowlers and all-rounders.

RCB top 5 player picks ahead of ipl 2026 auction

RCB top 5 player picks ahead of ipl 2026 auction

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the IPL 2026 auction fast approaching, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking to strengthen their squad. Here’s a look at the top five players the franchise could consider bidding for, including some exciting pace bowlers and all-rounders.
 
1. Matheesha Pathirana
 
One of the most sought-after death-overs bowlers in the IPL 2026 auction, Matheesha Pathirana could be a game-changing addition to RCB’s bowling attack. Known for his sharp pace and ability to handle pressure situations, Pathirana could form a lethal pace combination alongside Josh Hazlewood. His ability to bowl in the final overs would make him a key asset, especially in high-pressure situations, giving RCB the edge over their competitors.
 
 
2. Venkatesh Iyer
 
RCB might also target Venkatesh Iyer, an all-rounder with a great ability to impact both with the bat and ball. Iyer’s aggressive batting in the middle overs, coupled with his occasional part-time spin, would offer RCB much-needed balance. His versatility could be crucial in several match situations, making him a valuable player to include in their squad for IPL 2026. 

Also Read

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 playing 11

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

IND vs SA 3rd T20I broadcasting details

IND vs SA 3rd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 pitch report

India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Dharamsala pitch report, key stadium stats

Siraj

SMAT 2025: Hyderabad on cusp of final qualification with win over Rajasthan

IPL 2026 Mini auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive players sold in mini-auctions

 
3. Ravi Bishnoi
 
Ravi Bishnoi could be the mystery spinner RCB needs to boost their bowling attack. With the team currently lacking a frontline spinner, Bishnoi’s wrist-spin and wicket-taking ability could make him an ideal fit for the side. His potential to turn the game around in the middle overs would give RCB a critical edge in their quest for the IPL title.
 
4. Gerald Coetzee
 
After releasing Lungi Ngidi, RCB has a gap in their overseas pace bowling options. Gerald Coetzee could be a smart replacement, offering pace and aggression in the middle overs. Coetzee has impressed in domestic and international circuits, and his inclusion would strengthen RCB's fast-bowling unit, making him a perfect fit for their needs in IPL 2026.
 
5. Akash Madhwal
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's decision to retain pacer Yash Dayal for IPL 2026 has raised questions due to Dayal's ongoing legal issues. With Dayal not playing competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final, RCB may need to explore other options for their Indian pace bowling department. Akash Madhwal, who has displayed strong form in previous IPL seasons and was released by Rajasthan Royals, could be the ideal replacement. Madhwal’s consistency and ability to take crucial wickets could provide the much-needed support to RCB’s pace attack.

More From This Section

Ravi Bishnoi and Cameroon Green (L-R)

Green to Bishnoi: List of players CSK can target during IPL 2026 auction

Cameron Green has set the maximum reserve price of INR 2 Crore for the IPL 2026 auction

Green admits IPL 2026 auction listing error; set to feature as all-rounder

IPL 2026 Auction all-rounders up for grabs this year

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 all-rounders likely to trigger a bidding war

IPL 2026 player auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 batters who can trigger bidding war on December 16

IPL 2026 player auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 bowlers who can trigger bidding war on December 16

Topics : Cricket News Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon