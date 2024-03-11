Sensex (    %)
                             
Here's why Jay Shah says FDI can't be allowed in Indian Premier League

Rumours of a Saudi investment were rife since the state-owned oil and energy company of the Kingdom already sponsors the Purple (most wickets in a season) and Orange Cap (most runs in a season) awards

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah interacts with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development during match 2 of season 13 of IPL. File photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, March 11 said that no foreign investment is possible in the Indian Premier League (IPL) without the approval of the central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Clearing the air on potential Saudi investment, Shah said that no foreign direct investment is possible in IPL as the parent body of IPL -- the BCCI is registered in India as a society and not a company.
"BCCI is a society and nobody can invest in it," Shah told PTI during an interaction.

In India, a registered society cannot accept foreign investment without the approval of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India.

Rumours of a Saudi investment were rife since the state-owned oil and energy company of the Kingdom already sponsors the Purple (most wickets in a season) and Orange Cap (most runs in a season) awards, which are known as Aramco Purple Cap and Aramco Orange Cap, respectively.

IPL 2024 will begin on March 22, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

Indian Premier League 2024 team owners
IPL TEAM IPL TEAM OWNER NAME OWNER BUSINESS
Chennai Super Kings N Srinivasan Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited & India Cements
Delhi Capitals Parth Jindal GMR Group and JSW Group
Punjab Kings Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and Karan Paul
Mumbai Indians Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries
Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla & Jay Mehta Red Chillies Entertainment & Mehta Group
Sunrisers Hyderabad Kalanithi Maran Sun TV Network
Rajasthan Royals Manoj Badale Blenheim Chalcot
Royal Challengers Bangalore United Spirits Ltd.
Gujarat Titans CVC Capital Partners
Lucknow Super Giants Dr Sanjiv Goenka RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

