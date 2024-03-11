Here's why Jay Shah says FDI can't be allowed in Indian Premier League

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, March 11 said that no foreign investment is possible in the Indian Premier League (IPL) without the approval of the central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Clearing the air on potential Saudi investment, Shah said that no foreign direct investment is possible in IPL as the parent body of IPL -- the BCCI is registered in India as a society and not a company.
"BCCI is a society and nobody can invest in it," Shah told PTI during an interaction.
In India, a registered society cannot accept foreign investment without the approval of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India.
Rumours of a Saudi investment were rife since the state-owned oil and energy company of the Kingdom already sponsors the Purple (most wickets in a season) and Orange Cap (most runs in a season) awards, which are known as Aramco Purple Cap and Aramco Orange Cap, respectively.
IPL 2024 will begin on March 22, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
|Indian Premier League 2024 team owners
|IPL TEAM
|IPL TEAM OWNER NAME
|OWNER BUSINESS
|Chennai Super Kings
|N Srinivasan
|Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited & India Cements
|Delhi Capitals
|Parth Jindal
|GMR Group and JSW Group
|Punjab Kings
|Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and Karan Paul
|–
|Mumbai Indians
|Mukesh Ambani
|Reliance Industries
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla & Jay Mehta
|Red Chillies Entertainment & Mehta Group
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kalanithi Maran
|Sun TV Network
|Rajasthan Royals
|Manoj Badale
|Blenheim Chalcot
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|–
|United Spirits Ltd.
|Gujarat Titans
|–
|CVC Capital Partners
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Dr Sanjiv Goenka
|RP Sanjiv Goenka Group