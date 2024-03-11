Here's why Jay Shah says FDI can't be allowed in Indian Premier League

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah interacts with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development during match 2 of season 13 of IPL. File photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, March 11 said that no foreign investment is possible in the Indian Premier League (IPL) without the approval of the central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Clearing the air on potential Saudi investment, Shah said that no foreign direct investment is possible in IPL as the parent body of IPL -- the BCCI is registered in India as a society and not a company.

"BCCI is a society and nobody can invest in it," Shah told PTI during an interaction.

In India, a registered society cannot accept foreign investment without the approval of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India.

Rumours of a Saudi investment were rife since the state-owned oil and energy company of the Kingdom already sponsors the Purple (most wickets in a season) and Orange Cap (most runs in a season) awards, which are known as Aramco Purple Cap and Aramco Orange Cap, respectively.