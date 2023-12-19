IPL 2024 auction: Check remaining purse and available slots of all 10 teams

IPL 2024/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas slot CSK 19 5 68.6 31.4 6 3 DC 16 4 71.05 28.95 9 4 GT 17 6 61.85 38.15 8 2 KKR 13 4 67.3 32.7 12 4 LSG 19 6 86.85 13.15 6 2 MI 17 4 82.25 17.75 8 4 PBKS 17 6 70.9 29.1 8 2 RCB 19 5 76.75 23.25 6 3 RR 17 5 85.5 14.5 8 3 SRH 19 5 66 34 6 3 Total 173 50 737.05 262.95 77 30

Ahead of the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), the IPL franchisees will look to strengthen their resources when they sit at the auction table at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday (December 19). While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released all of their pace bowling resources, Mumbai Indians decided to not continue with Jofra Archer after the English pacer failed to regain his fitness in the previous two seasons.Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore will also look to strengthen their pace department after parting their ways with Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood. A total of 77 slots need to be filled with 333 players shortlisted for the mini-auction. Among the list of 333 players, 116 are capped while 215 cricketers are uncapped.After trading captain Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in a money deal, IPL 2023 runner-up Gujarat Titans have a maximum remaining purse of Rs 38.17 crore. With 12 slots to be filled, KKR have the second-best remaining purse of Rs 32.7 crore.Four IPL franchisees -- CSK, LSG, RCB and SRH -- have six slots to fill in the IPL 2024 auction but among the four IPL teams Sunrisers Hyderabad have a maximum of Rs 34 crore remaining purse while Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest Rs 13.15 crore remaining purse.