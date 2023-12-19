Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL auction 2024: Top 10 costliest players in Indian Premier League history

England pace all-rounder Sam Curran has been the costliest player in Indian Premier League history after Punjab Kings grabbed the services of Englishman for Rs 18.5 crore during previous IPL auction

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran.

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

With Mitchell Starc coming into the IPL auction after eight years, the Australia pace is expected to get the highest bidding price in the IPL 2024 auction. As of now, England pace all-rounder Sam Curran has been the costliest player in Indian Premier League history after Punjab Kings grabbed the services of Englishmen for Rs 18.5 crore during the previous IPL auction. 

Till the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, it was former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who was the costliest player in the IPL auction. He was bought by Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) for Rs 16 crore in the IPL auction. 
However, from the previous IPL auction, the franchisees have been ready to spend big money on the key players in the auction, given that the purse size of the teams has also increased over time. 

Since the inception of IPL in 2008, the purse size of franchisees has swelled to Rs 100 crore after a subsequent increase provided by the BCCI to keep the level playing field in the world's largest cricket league.

In the IPL Auction 2023, the bid price of four players touched the Rs 16-crore mark with Sam Curran and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green even when past that magic figure. 

The Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are going into the IPL 2024 Auction with a purse of size of Rs 38.15 crore, Rs 32.7 crore and Rs 31.4 crore. It is expected that Gerald Coetzee or Starc might become the costliest player in the history of the IPL Auction.

Curran to Ben Stokes: Top 10 costliest players in Indian Premier League history

Player Team Price (in Rs crore) Year
Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.5 2023
Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.5 2023
Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023
Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021
Nicolas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16 2023
Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) 16 2015
Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.5 2020
Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 15.25 2022
Kyle Jamieson Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 2021
Ben Stokes Rising Pune Supergiant 14.5 2017

