IPL auction 2024: Top 10 costliest players in Indian Premier League history





Check IPL auction 2024 auction LIVE UPDATES here With Mitchell Starc coming into the IPL auction after eight years, the Australia pace is expected to get the highest bidding price in the IPL 2024 auction. As of now, England pace all-rounder Sam Curran has been the costliest player in Indian Premier League history after Punjab Kings grabbed the services of Englishmen for Rs 18.5 crore during the previous IPL auction.

Till the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, it was former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who was the costliest player in the IPL auction. He was bought by Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) for Rs 16 crore in the IPL auction.

However, from the previous IPL auction, the franchisees have been ready to spend big money on the key players in the auction, given that the purse size of the teams has also increased over time.

Since the inception of IPL in 2008, the purse size of franchisees has swelled to Rs 100 crore after a subsequent increase provided by the BCCI to keep the level playing field in the world's largest cricket league.





Check all news related to Indian Premier League here In the IPL Auction 2023, the bid price of four players touched the Rs 16-crore mark with Sam Curran and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green even when past that magic figure.