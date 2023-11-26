Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

IPL 2024 auction: Captain Hardik Pandya retained by Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya has been retained by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and will not be going to the Mumbai Indians as of now, but the window is still open

Hardik Pandya, Indian Premier League

Hardik Pandya. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hardik Pandya has been retained by Gujarat Titans and all the rumours of him being poached by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction, were turned into mearge speculation on Sunday, November 26, 2023. 

The rumours that Mumbai did settlement outside the window and they paid out of the purse have also been made null and void now. Pandya won the IPL trophy as a captain in the inaugural season for the Titans and rallied them to yet another final in the next as well. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

How was Mumbai going to pay for  Hardik Pandya?

After the IPL 2023 auction ended, Mumbai Indians had just Rs 0.05 crore in their salary purse left. All the franchises will get an additional Rs 5 crore in their purse for the IPL 2024 auction. This only means Mumbai must release player(s) to finish the Hardik trade.

Trading window open till December 

However, it cannot be said that Hardik will not go to Mumbai as the trading window will remain open one week prior to the min-auction. This means that the Mumbai side has till December 12 to try and fetch Pandya from the Titanas. 

With Jofra Archer released, Mumbai will get Rupees 8 crore in their kitty. Add to that the amount of Rs five crore and 50 laksh that they have in the purse, they can try and woo Pandya for lucrative out-of-contract deals such as ads and sponsorships. So the window is still open. Earlier Mumbai bought Romaripo Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants in the trade window. 

Hardik Pandya in IPL for Titans

Hardik scored 833 runs in 30 innings during his two seasons with the Titans, averaging 41.65 and striking out 133.49. For them, he claimed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.1. Due to an ankle injury sustained during India's ODI World Cup campaign, Hardik is currently sidelined.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

Topics : Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans IPL auction Mumbai Indians

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon