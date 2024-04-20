IPL 2024 points table: DC, SRH rankings; highest run-getters, wicket-takers





Check Delhi vs Hyderabad live score, full scorecard and match updates here | IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could move to the top of the IPL 2024 points table if they manage to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Meanwhile, DC will remain at the sixth spot on the IPL 2024 leaderboard if they can't win by a margin today courtesy of their inferior net run rate.

However, if Rishabh Pant's side wins by a big margin they could upstage Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from the fifth spot.

A win for Delhi will also mean five teams will have eight points.

Moreover, the results of today's match and tomorrow's doubleheader will not affect Rajasthan Royals' position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. RR have 12 points in seven games and while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are at the second position have 8 points.

Kolkata are followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SRH.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 12 0.677 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 8 1.399 3 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 8 0.529 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 8 0.502 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 8 0.123 6 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 6 -0.074 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 6 -0.133 8 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 6 -1.303 9 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 4 -0.251 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 2 -1.185

IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers



RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.



Top seven highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.7 245 147.34 1 2 35 14 2 Riyan Parag (RR) 7 7 2 314 84* 63.60 197 161.42 0 3 22 20 3 Rohit Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.50 181 164.08 1 0 30 18 4 KL Rahul (LSG) 7 7 1 281 77* 46.83 197 142.63 0 2 24 11 5 Sunil Narine (KKR) 6 6 0 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 26 20 6 Sanju Samson (RR) 7 7 2 276 82* 55.20 178 155.29 0 3 27 11 7 Shubman Gill (GT) 7 7 1 263 89* 43.23 174 151.14 0 2 21 9







IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap while Khaleel Ahmed could become highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 if he takes 4 or more wickets today.

