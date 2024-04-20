IPL 2024 points table: DC, SRH rankings; highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could move to the top of the IPL 2024 points table if they manage to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Meanwhile, DC will remain at the sixth spot on the IPL 2024 leaderboard if they can't win by a margin today courtesy of their inferior net run rate.
Check Delhi vs Hyderabad live score, full scorecard and match updates here | IPL 2024
Check Delhi vs Hyderabad live score, full scorecard and match updates here | IPL 2024
However, if Rishabh Pant's side wins by a big margin they could upstage Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from the fifth spot.
A win for Delhi will also mean five teams will have eight points.
Moreover, the results of today's match and tomorrow's doubleheader will not affect Rajasthan Royals' position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. RR have 12 points in seven games and while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are at the second position have 8 points.
Kolkata are followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SRH.
Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.399
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.529
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.502
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.123
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.074
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.133
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-1.303
|9
|Punjab Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.251
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-1.185
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers
RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
|Top seven highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.7
|245
|147.34
|1
|2
|35
|14
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|314
|84*
|63.60
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|3
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|7
|7
|1
|297
|105*
|49.50
|181
|164.08
|1
|0
|30
|18
|4
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|7
|7
|1
|281
|77*
|46.83
|197
|142.63
|0
|2
|24
|11
|5
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|6
|6
|0
|276
|109
|46
|147
|187.75
|1
|1
|26
|20
|6
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|276
|82*
|55.20
|178
|155.29
|0
|3
|27
|11
|7
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|7
|7
|1
|263
|89*
|43.23
|174
|151.14
|0
|2
|21
|9
Also Read
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers
Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap while Khaleel Ahmed could become highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 if he takes 4 or more wickets today.
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|7
|7
|27
|164
|13
|21/5
|12.61
|6.07
|12.46
|0
|1
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|11/3
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|3
|Gerald Coetzee
|7
|7
|25.3
|262
|11
|34/4
|23.81
|10.27
|13.90
|1
|0
|4
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|6
|6
|23.0
|211
|11
|29/4
|19.18
|9.17
|12.54
|1
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|7
|7
|28
|229
|10
|21/2
|22.90
|8.17
|16.8
|0
|
0