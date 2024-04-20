Business Standard
IPL 2024 points table: DC, SRH rankings; highest run-getters, wicket-takers

IPL 2024 team rankings: Delhi will remain at 6th spot on IPL 2024 leaderboard if they can't win by margin today courtesy of their inferior net run rate. Kohli has the orange cap, Bumrah the purple cap

IPL 2024 key stats

Anish Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could move to the top of the IPL 2024 points table if they manage to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Meanwhile, DC will remain at the sixth spot on the IPL 2024 leaderboard if they can't win by a margin today courtesy of their inferior net run rate. 

Check Delhi vs Hyderabad live score, full scorecard and match updates here | IPL 2024

However, if Rishabh Pant's side wins by a big margin they could upstage Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from the fifth spot. 
A win for Delhi will also mean five teams will have eight points. 

Moreover, the results of today's match and tomorrow's doubleheader will not affect Rajasthan Royals' position at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. RR have 12 points in seven games and while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are at the second position have 8 points. 

Kolkata are followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SRH. 

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. 

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 12 0.677
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 8 1.399
3 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 8 0.529
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 8 0.502
5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 8 0.123
6 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 6 -0.074
7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 6 -0.133
8 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 6 -1.303
9 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 4 -0.251
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 2 -1.185
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers

RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
 
Top seven highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.7 245 147.34 1 2 35 14
2 Riyan Parag (RR) 7 7 2 314 84* 63.60 197 161.42 0 3 22 20
3 Rohit Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.50 181 164.08 1 0 30 18
4 KL Rahul (LSG) 7 7 1 281 77* 46.83 197 142.63 0 2 24 11
5 Sunil Narine (KKR) 6 6 0 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 26 20
6 Sanju Samson (RR) 7 7 2 276 82* 55.20 178 155.29 0 3 27 11
7 Shubman Gill (GT) 7 7 1 263 89* 43.23 174 151.14 0 2 21 9


 
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap while Khaleel Ahmed could become highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 if he takes 4 or more wickets today.
 
Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 7 7 27 164 13 21/5 12.61 6.07 12.46 0 1
2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 7 7 26 217 12 11/3 18.08 8.34 13 0 0
3 Gerald Coetzee 7 7 25.3 262 11 34/4 23.81 10.27 13.90 1 0
4 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 6 6 23.0 211 11 29/4 19.18 9.17 12.54 1 0
5 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 7 7 28 229 10 21/2 22.90 8.17 16.8 0 0
 

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

