IPL 2024: KKR vs RCB head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

In match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21 (Sunday) starting at 3:30 pm IST.





KKR vs RCB Head to head in IPL history

Kolkata and Bengaluru have played against each other in 34 matches. The Knight Riders have won on 20 occasions while the Royal Challengers have managed only 14 wins so far.

Total matches played: 34

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 20

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0



KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head at different venues



P KKR RCB Overall 34 20 14 T20 Match 34 20 14 At Venues Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 Eden Gardens 11 7 4 JSCA International Stadium Complex 1 1 - Kingsmead 1 - 1 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 13 9 4 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3 2 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1 SuperSport Park 1 - 1 In Countries India 27 17 10 South Africa 2 - 2 United Arab Emirates 5 3 2

KKR vs RCB head-to-head in Kolkata

Matches played: 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4





Kolkata Knight Riders: 7

KKR vs RCB head-to-head in Bengaluru

Matches played: 13

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4

Kolkata Knight Riders: 9

Eden Gardens IPL record

City Kolkata Country India First Match 20/04/08 Last T20 Match 16/04/24 Matches Played 89 Matches Won Batting First 36 (40.45%) Matches Won Batting Second 53 (59.55%) Matches Won Winning Toss 48 (53.93%) Matches Won Losing Toss 41 (46.07%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Individual Innings 112* R M Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 25/05/2022 v Lucknow Super Giants Best Bowling 5/19 S P Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) 15/04/2012 v Punjab Kings Highest Team Innings 235/4 (Chennai Super Kings) 23/04/2023 v Kolkata Knight Riders Lowest Team Innings 49 (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 23/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders Highest Run Chase Achieved 188/6 (Gujarat Lions) 18/4 (Mumbai Indians) 21/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders 13/04/2016 v Kolkata Knight Riders Average Runs per Wicket 27.62 Average Runs per Over 8.36 Average Score Batting First 161.22

Kolkata pitch report for the KKR vs RCB match

In the three games at Eden Gardens, the pitch behaved in different manners during the day and the night games. In the day game, scoring was not flawless while both the night matches have seen scores of nearly 200 being put up by both sides. Since it is going to be a day game, spinners will come into play at the Kolkata pitch.

Kolkata weather forecast during the KKR vs RCB IPL match

There will be clouds in the sky on April 21 in Kolkata. However, there is no forecast of rain even as the cloud cover will increase from 12 per cent at 3 3 PM to 32 per cent at 7 PM IST. The temperatures will be between 40 and 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 23 per cent at 3 pm to 57 per cent at 7 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.