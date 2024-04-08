Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: Lizaad Williams joins Delhi Capitals as replacement for Brook

Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore, withdrew from the league after his grandmother died in February.

Lizaad Williams

Lizaad Williams

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams was on Monday roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for batter Harry Brook in the ongoing Indian Premier League after the Englishman withdrew from the tournament to grieve his grandmother's death.
Since making his international debut in 2021, the 30-year-old Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four ODIs and 11 T20 Internationals. He has joined Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Check CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England's Harry Brook for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the franchise said in a statement.
Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore, withdrew from the league after his grandmother died in February.
"I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this," he had shared on his social media page after withdrawing.

Check IPL 2024 points table here
"I lost my grandmother last month -- she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather," the 25-year-old wrote.
In his inaugural IPL season last year, when he turned up for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brook set the stage on fire with a 55-ball hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders only to end on an underwhelming note.
In all, he managed only 190 runs in 11 matches after the franchise paid Rs 13.25 crore to acquire his services.
Brook had also pulled out of England's recent five-Test series in India after being part of the pre-tour training camp in the UAE.

Check IPL 2024 full schedule here


Check latest news of Indian Premier League 2024

Also Read

IPL 2024: England star Harry Brook pulls out, Delhi Capitals left gasping

IND vs ENG Tests: Harry Brook to return home due to personal reasons

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IPL 2024 - I like it when people expect me to win matches: Yash Thakur

CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST in Chennai today

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav injured vs GT as burden of supreme pace mounts

IPL 2024 MI vs DC: No booing directed to Pandya at Wankhede this time

IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR preview: Post two losses,Chennai bank on home advantage

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon