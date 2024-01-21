IND vs ENG Tests: Harry Brook to return home due to personal reasons

England’s top-order batter Harry Brook has retired back home from the team’s India tour ahead of the first schedule from January 25 onwards. Brook flew back to London on Sunday, January 20 due to personal reasons, confirmed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a press release. Brook will not return to India for the entire five-match series and the England selectors will announce his replacement in due course of time.

“The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space,” the ECB press release said.

“The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course,” it added further.



More to follow...