IPL 2024: England star Harry Brook pulls out, Delhi Capitals left gasping

England star batter Harry Brook, who had earlier pulled out of the team’s India tour in January 2024 due to personal reasons, has now pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2024 as well.

Brook was picked up by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 mini-auction in December after being released earlier by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had paid Rs 13.25 crore in the IPL 2023 auction.

Delhi Capitals might be looking at the options of Phil Salt, who was with them in the IPL 2023 season to replace Brook. At the moment though they have been left gasping thinking about the late replacement.