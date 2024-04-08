CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST in Chennai today

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Kolkata will look to extend their three-match winning run while Chennai will be aiming to shed two-match losing streak.

Though Eric Simmons, the bowling coach, is unsure about Mustafizur Rahman's availability for today's game. Regarding Pathirana, Simmons stated that CSK was being cautious by not playing him in the previous match and that there isn't much reason for concern.

For KKR, Suyash Sharma is expected to play as impact player as Chennai wicket could assist the spinners.

IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Playing 11 prediction

CSK Playing 11 probables: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi/Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana [Impact Substitute: Mukesh Choudhary]

KKR Playing 11 probables: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma]

CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Knight Riders captain Sheyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs KKR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. CSK vs KKR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live streaming

CSK vs KKR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

