Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 MI vs DC: No booing directed to Pandya at Wankhede this time

The stands were mostly filled with around 18,000 children from various NGOs as the match was being played on the ESA (Education and Sports for All) day for the Reliance Foundation

Hardik Pandya with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hardik Pandya with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There was some reprieve for Hardik Pandya at last as the Mumbai Indians' captain did not face crowd hostility at the Wankhede Stadium here during their IPL clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.
With the stands mostly filled with around 18,000 children from various NGOs as the match was being played on the ESA (Education and Sports for All) day for the Reliance Foundation, the noise was all about cheering for the home team.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Pandya had hitherto been booed and subjected to fans' anger in the first three matches played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as well as the Wankhede.
The 29-year-old Pandya became the target of fans inside the stadiums as well as off it on social media ever since he left his former franchise Gujarat Titans to rejoin Mumbai Indians, replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the five-time IPL winning side.
Before Sunday's game, former India captain and ex BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had urged the fans to stop booing Pandya, saying that it was not the player's fault that he was brought back into the side as captain.
"I don't think they should boo Hardik Pandya. It's not correct," Ganguly told the media here on Saturday during Delhi Capitals' training session.
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

"The franchisee has appointed him as captain. It's not Hardik's fault that he's been appointed as captain. All of us need to understand that.
"Obviously, with Rohit Sharma he's a different class. His performance for this franchise, his performance for India has been at a different level as captain and as a player," added Ganguly, who is also the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals.
Pandya was booed throughout Mumbai Indians' first home game against Rajasthan Royals here on April 1, when former India and Mumbai cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had urged the fans to behave' when he was conducting the toss.

Also Read

Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya to rejoin Mumbai Indians - Report

IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai snaps Hardik Pandya; Green traded to RCB - Reports

IPL 2024 SRH vs MI: Why Hardik Pandya batting at number seven is a big no?

Explained: IND vs NZ semis marred by pitch controversy in World Cup 2023

IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR preview: Post two losses,Chennai bank on home advantage

IPL 2024 MI vs DC: Hardik credits MI's turnaround to team's love and care

IPL 2024: Clear mind, not holding himself back' key for MI hero Romario

IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: CSK vs KKR Playing 11, live match time,streaming

IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMI vs DC LIVE Score LSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon