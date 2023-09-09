IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants rope in Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach

Lucknow Super Giants, on Saturday, announced the name of former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as an assistant coach for the next season of Indian Premier League.

He would be joining head coach Justin Langer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, alongside Vijay Dahiya (assistant coach), Pravin Tambe (spin-bowling coach, Morne Morkel (fast-bowling coach) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach).





Full story pic.twitter.com/8EgX2Pg8uP S Sriram joins to complete our coaching staff for 2024Full story https://t.co/4svdieJytL

Sriram also gained an ECB Level-3 Head Coach qualification in 2008.

As a player, he featured in eight ODIs for India, besides playing domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.