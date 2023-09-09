Confirmation

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants rope in Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach

Lucknow Super Giants, on Saturday, announced the name of former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as an assistant coach for the next season of the Indian Premier League

Sriram Sridharan joins Lucknow Super Giants. Photo: X

Sriram Sridharan joins Lucknow Super Giants. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants, on Saturday, announced the name of former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as an assistant coach for the next season of Indian Premier League.
He would be joining head coach Justin Langer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, alongside Vijay Dahiya (assistant coach), Pravin Tambe (spin-bowling coach, Morne Morkel (fast-bowling coach) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach).
 

Sriram also gained an ECB Level-3 Head Coach qualification in 2008.
As a player, he featured in eight ODIs for India, besides playing domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Cricket

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon