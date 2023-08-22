IND vs IRE: Rinku Singh terms IPL 2023 'five sixes feat' as life changing

He has played just a couple of international matches so far but Rinku Singh is already a popular name among Indian fans thanks to his five successive sixes in IPL 2023.

Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, he smashed five sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans to steer his side to a sensational win.

Recalling the same, Rinku said that moment changed his life forever.

"Those five sixes changed my life. People remember me for that moment. I was feeling great when they took my name and the love they have been showering me with," he said during an interaction with his Indian teammate Ravi Bishnoi on BCCI.tv.

Rinku earned his maiden India call-up for the ongoing T20I series in Ireland, where he has featured in both matches so far, scoring 38 runs in an innings at a strike rate of 180.90.

Speaking about his style of batting, Rinku stated that he always intends to bat until the end, going for the big hits in the closing stages of the match.

"I was incredibly excited to bat in the opening contest (1st T20I). But it's fine (that rain washed out the play). We won."



"I always plan to bat till the end, like I do in IPL. I was going for my shots in the final two-three overs. The plan is to stay cool and calm, and that's what I was doing," he added.

Rinku is impressed with the way this young Indian side has performed in Ireland, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

"We have been playing good cricket. We have won the series and would be aiming to finish on a high," Rinku signed off.

The Indians play the final T20I against the Irish on Wednesday before heading to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, starting August 31.