IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: RR vs RCB Playing 11, live match time,streaming

RR vs RCB Playing 11: Rajasthan is expected to include Sandeep Sharma in their playing 11. Sandeep has a superb record against RCB, taking 26 wickets from 18 games at an economy rate of 7.94.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to end their two-match losing streak when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 6).  The biggest concern for Bengaluru has been their overseas batters, who have failed to take the team out of shambles. Meanwhile, Rajasthan look good after winning three matches but the form of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler is a big concern. 

Coming to the team dynamics, Bengaluru should Vjay Vyshak in their Playing 11. Vyshak has been exceptional during Kolkata Knight Riders with the ball as an impact player but failed to make it to the next game (vs LSG). Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, expected to include Sandeep Sharma in their Playing 11. Sandeep has superb record against RCB, taking 26 wickets from 18 games at economy rate of 7.94.
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Players: Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen.

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (WK), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal/Vijay Vyshak.

Impact substitute - Mahipal Lomror

Rajasthan vs Bengaluru head to head

Total matches played: 30
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15
Rajasthan Royals won: 12
No result: 2
Abandoned: 1


Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma.


Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 19 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the RR vs RCB live toss take place on Saturday (April 6)?

In IPL 2024, RR vs RCB live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RR vs RCB live match start on April 6?

The Bengaluru vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 6 at the Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.  

How to watch the live Streaming of the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the RR vs RCB IPL match in India for free.
