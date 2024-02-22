IPL 2024: Mohammed Shami ruled out due to ankle injury; to undergo surgery

A left ankle injury ruled out senior India pacer Mohammed Shami from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Gujarat Titans, who have relied heavily upon Shami for their fast bowling prospects, will have to deal with this setback as they lost Hardik Pandya already in the post-auction transfer window.

Shami, who did not play after the ODI World Cup 2023 and was recently given the Arjuna Award for excellence in sport, was hoping to turn up for IPL after undergoing treatment for an ankle in London. He took special injections to relieve the ankle pain.

"But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for the UK for surgery. IPL seems out of the question," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying to PTI.



When Would Shami Make a Comeback?



The 33-year-old India pacer took a record 24 wickets in the World Cup and was one of the main reasons for pushing the team through to the final. Shami who has 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career, was supposed to partner Jasprit Bumrah on India’s tour of South Africa and later at home against England in Tests.

It seems difficult for him to even get a shot at playing for the country in the upcoming T20 World Cup in June 2024. His target could be the marquee away series against Australia.



NCA's Plan for Shami Questioned

Some even raised questions about the National Cricket Academy (NCA)’s treatment plan for Shami, calling it conservative. They blamed the NCA for not getting Shami to London straightaway.

"Just two months of rest and injections wouldn't have worked well and that's what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia," the source said.