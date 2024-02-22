Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPL 2024: Mohammed Shami ruled out due to ankle injury; to undergo surgery

Shami, who did not play after the ODI World Cup 2023 and was recently given the Arjuna Award for excellence in sport, was hoping to turn up for IPL after undergoing treatment for an ankle in London

Mohammed Shami highlight of India's win against Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: PTI

Mohammed Shami highlight of India's win against Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: PTI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A left ankle injury ruled out senior India pacer Mohammed Shami from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Gujarat Titans, who have relied heavily upon Shami for their fast bowling prospects, will have to deal with this setback as they lost Hardik Pandya already in the post-auction transfer window.

Shami, who did not play after the ODI World Cup 2023 and was recently given the Arjuna Award for excellence in sport, was hoping to turn up for IPL after undergoing treatment for an ankle in London. He took special injections to relieve the ankle pain.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for the UK for surgery. IPL seems out of the question," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying to PTI. 

When Would Shami Make a Comeback?

The 33-year-old India pacer took a record 24 wickets in the World Cup and was one of the main reasons for pushing the team through to the final. Shami who has 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career, was supposed to partner Jasprit Bumrah on India’s tour of South Africa and later at home against England in Tests. 

It seems difficult for him to even get a shot at playing for the country in the upcoming T20 World Cup in June 2024. His target could be the marquee away series against Australia.

NCA's Plan for Shami Questioned

Some even raised questions about the National Cricket Academy (NCA)’s treatment plan for Shami, calling it conservative. They blamed the NCA for not getting Shami to London straightaway. 

"Just two months of rest and injections wouldn't have worked well and that's what has happened. He is an asset and the Indian team would need him in Australia," the source said.

Also Read

Shami becomes first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in an ODI cricket match

From mentor to match-winner: How Shami's fortunes turned in World Cup 2023

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024: Pant on course for comeback, takes part in a practice game of DC

IPL 2024 start date confirmed, entire tournament in India despite elections

Dhoni named skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team; Kohli chosen as opener

IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan skips Jharkhand Ranji game to play DY Patil T20

Despite BCCI's mandate, Ishan Kishan's absence from Ranji Trophy continues

Topics : Mohammed Shami Indian Premier League IPL Gujarat Titans BS Web Reports Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon