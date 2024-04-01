Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024: Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during DC vs CSK match

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has copped a Rs 12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings here.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has copped a Rs 12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings here.
Delhi Capitals pulled off a comfortable 20-run win over defending champions CSK here on Sunday.
 
"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings," an IPL statement read.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.


Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner provided a thunderous start to the Capitals before Pant provided the final flurry to post a challenging target with a gutsy fifty.
The DC bowlers, especially pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar, then rattled the CSK batters and despite veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cracking 16-ball 37 not out, the defending champions suffered their first loss of the season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

