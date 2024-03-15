Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024: SA pacer Ngidi ruled out; DC sign Aussie all-rounder McGurk

McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne made his ODI debut against the West Indies in Sydney last month

Jake Fraser-McGurk signed by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024. Photo: X

Jake Fraser-McGurk signed by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024. Photo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, was on Friday ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to an injury.
The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Ngidi.
McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month.

He has joined DC for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.
Ngidi, who has been battling an ankle niggle from India's tour to South Africa in December, 2023-January, 2024, has played 14 IPL matches and has taken 25 wickets.

Topics : Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League IPL

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

