Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli to join RCB's pre-season camp in next few days

Most of the domestic players joined the camp under the guidance of new head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat and they went through the paces on the opening day of the camp

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bangalore began their pre-tournament camp without their numero uno Virat Kohli, who might take a few more days to join before the team starts its IPL campaign against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22.
Most of the domestic players joined the camp under the guidance of new head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat and they went through the paces on the opening day of the camp on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While skipper Faf du Plessis was in attendance along with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, Kohli, easily the biggest 'Box Office' in Indian cricket, is yet to hit the straps after a paternity break that ruled him out of the marquee five-Test series against England.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
"Kohli is expected to join in the next few days," a BCCI source, who is tracking developments within IPL teams, told PTI.
Kohli might make his first appearance for the franchise during 'RCB Unbox', a high-profile annual event held at the Garden City in which fans get a glimpse of their favourite stars.

 
As RCB started their training session, skipper Du Plessis told the team it was lucky to have Flower as its coach.
"I think he's an incredible coach. So I feel team is very lucky to have him, kind and big hearted man," Du Plessis was quoted as saying on RCB 'Bold Diaries'.
Flower, on his part, said: "New chapter to write in RCB story, we have been given the chance to write and it is a privilege, something to be very excited about.

Also Read

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 UP vs RCB Highlights: Mandhana, Perry helps Bangalore win big

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Highlights: Precious Perry takes Bangalore to playoffs

IPL 2024 auction: Players that could attract RCB for completing their squad

WPL 2024 RCB vs GG Highlights: Mandhana, Molineux maul Giants in Bengaluru

IPL 2024: Watch Ishan Kishan join Mumbai Indians camp in spooky style

IPL 2024: Bairstow available for full season, Dharamsala hosts 2 PBKS games

Shami to Brook: Full list of unavailable players, replacements in IPL 2024

Dilliwalon mai aa gaya hoon: Watch Rishabh Pant announce IPL 2024 arrival

IPL 2024: England star Harry Brook pulls out, Delhi Capitals left gasping

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon