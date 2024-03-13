Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: Watch Ishan Kishan join Mumbai Indians camp in spooky style

Ishan also attended the pre-season training camp and practised various routines along with batting in the net

Ishan Kishan spooky entry into MI pre season IPL 2024 camp. Photo: MI

Ishan Kishan spooky entry into MI pre season IPL 2024 camp. Photo: MI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ishan Kishan, who was seen missing from the first day’s practice session of the pre-season camp of the Mumbai Indians, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, made a grand and horrific entry to the camps on Wednesday, March 13. 
In a video posted by the MI on their various social media accounts, Ishan is seen entering his hotel room on which there was a sticker, saying ‘darna jaruri hai’. However, he does his antics and then there is a spooky version of him to follow. 

Ishan also attended the pre-season training camp at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground in Brabourne and practised various routines along with batting in the net. He was seen doing exercises alongside Akash Madhwal in the camp. The Jharkhand player then meets the new captain of the team Hardik Pandya in the nest as well. 
Mumbai Indians launch new jersey

Five-time champions Mumbai also released their new kit through a social media post as well. The core of blue and gold has been retained in the new version of the ikt for the upcoming season which stars ion March 22.
Mumbai will play their first game of the season against Hardik’s previous team Gujarat Titans on Sunday, March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024: Delhi vs Mumbai Playing 11, live telecast and streaming details

WPL 2024: MI vs DC Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

IPL 2024: Bairstow available for full season, Dharamsala hosts 2 PBKS games

Shami to Brook: Full list of unavailable players, replacements in IPL 2024

Dilliwalon mai aa gaya hoon: Watch Rishabh Pant announce IPL 2024 arrival

IPL 2024: England star Harry Brook pulls out, Delhi Capitals left gasping

IPL 2024: Kohli's aggression gives his team required intensity feels Kumble

Topics : Indian Premier League Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians BS Web Reports Hardik Pandya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon