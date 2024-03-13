IPL 2024: Watch Ishan Kishan join Mumbai Indians camp in spooky style

Ishan Kishan, who was seen missing from the first day’s practice session of the pre-season camp of the Mumbai Indians, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, made a grand and horrific entry to the camps on Wednesday, March 13.

#MumbaiIndians @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/h5vEg7YjaH Dekh liya, team hotel mein aate hi bottle flip karneka natija #OneFamily March 13, 2024 In a video posted by the MI on their various social media accounts, Ishan is seen entering his hotel room on which there was a sticker, saying ‘darna jaruri hai’. However, he does his antics and then there is a spooky version of him to follow. In a video posted by the MI on their various social media accounts, Ishan is seen entering his hotel room on which there was a sticker, saying ‘darna jaruri hai’. However, he does his antics and then there is a spooky version of him to follow.

Ishan also attended the pre-season training camp at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground in Brabourne and practised various routines along with batting in the net. He was seen doing exercises alongside Akash Madhwal in the camp. The Jharkhand player then meets the new captain of the team Hardik Pandya in the nest as well.

Mumbai Indians launch new jersey

Five-time champions Mumbai also released their new kit through a social media post as well. The core of blue and gold has been retained in the new version of the ikt for the upcoming season which stars ion March 22.

Mumbai will play their first game of the season against Hardik’s previous team Gujarat Titans on Sunday, March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.