IPL 2024 schedule: Chennai gets final, Ahmedabad playoffs; 4 games in Delhi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council on Monday, March 25, announced the schedule of the second keg of IPL 2024. The final of the mega event will take place on May 26 in Chennai while the same city will also host the qualifier 2 on May 24. Ahmedabad, the home ground of Gujarat Titans, the runners-up of the previous season will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 21st and 22nd respectively.
Delhi, which did not get to host any matches in the first leg of the IPL 2024, will host four matches in the second leg with the home team Delhi Capitals playing the rest of its matches at Vizag.
Apart from Capitals, Rajasthan Royals will also play some of their matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, their preferred second game.
More to follow…
