Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 schedule: Chennai gets final, Ahmedabad playoffs; 4 games in Delhi

The final of the mega event will take place on May 26 in Chennai while the same city will also host qualifier 2 on May 24

IPL 2024 remaining, second leg full schedule. Photo: X

IPL 2024 remaining, second leg full schedule. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council on Monday, March 25, announced the schedule of the second keg of IPL 2024. The final of the mega event will take place on May 26 in Chennai while the same city will also host the qualifier 2 on May 24. Ahmedabad, the home ground of Gujarat Titans, the runners-up of the previous season will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 21st and 22nd respectively. 

IPL 2024 schedule
IPL 2024 schedule
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Delhi, which did not get to host any matches in the first leg of the IPL 2024, will host four matches in the second leg with the home team Delhi Capitals playing the rest of its matches at Vizag. 

IPL 2024 second leg schedule
IPL 2024 second leg schedule

Apart from Capitals, Rajasthan Royals will also play some of their matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, their preferred second game. 

IPL 2024 mid-season schedule
IPL 2024 mid-season schedule

More to follow…

IPL 2024 playoffs schedule
IPL 2024 playoffs schedule

Also Read

IPL 2024 playoffs predictions: Which teams could secure knockout berths?

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Pro Kabaddi League: PKL 2024 playoffs schedule, live match time, streaming

Women's Premier League 2024 playoffs schedule, live match time, streaming

WPL 2024, MI to RCB: Playoffs qualification scenarios after Bengaluru leg

IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE RCB vs PBKS: Toss at 7:00 PM IST today

IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Arshdeep opens up on short ball, Curran, and Harshal

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' full schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis

IPL 2024: Abhishek Porel's blitzkrieg vs Punjab big positive for DC - Amre

IPL 2024 MI vs GT Highlights: Bowlers win thriller for Gujarat at home

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Chennai Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon