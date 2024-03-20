IPL 2024 playoffs predictions: Which teams could secure knockout berths?

The cricketing extravaganza, the Indian Premier League 2024, is just around the corner. While all the 10 IPL teams have been preparing hard for the 17th edition of the IPL, the debate and discussion amongst the fans over the possibility of their teams making into the playoffs are doing the rounds on social media.

With the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women's team lifting the WPL 2024 trophy, RCB fans would be hoping the men's team led by Faf du Plessis would do the same this season.

RCB has the most faithful fans in the Indian Premier League. They have been filling the RCB's home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, since the inception of the league in 2008, though Royal Challengers men's team have failed to lift any of the 16 seasons.

However, it is still a dream for the fans to see Virat Kohli lift a T20 trophy. And the former RCB captain Virat Kohli feels the same.

"That's a dream of mine to know what it feels like to win an IPL trophy. I will be here, be a part of the team that wins the trophy for the first time. I will try my very best with my abilities, my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise," said the former captain of RCB.

Which teams could secure IPL 2024 playoff berths?

According to a report published by D&P Advisory, known as Crystal Ball prediction, the RCB fans have to wait for one more year to see their men's team lift the trophy.

The Crystal Ball prediction, which uses the Monte Carlo Simulation method, to predict the teams qualifying in the IPL 2024 playoffs highlights in its latest report that Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a 31.3 per cent chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, who will be led by Rishabh Pant after a gap of a year, have the least - 28 per cent - chance of finishing in the top 4 of the IPL 2024 points table.

The inaugural edition champions, the Rajasthan Royals, have the best chance—54.8%—of making it into the IPL 2024 playoffs.

According to the Crystal Ball prediction report, the other teams which have the best possible chance of playing the IPL 2024 knockout matches are Chennai Super Kings (48.9), Kolkata Knight Rider (46.4), and Mumbai Indians (44.6).



Probability of qualifying for IPL 2024 playoffs Teams Chances (%) Rajasthan Royals 54.8 Chennai Super Kings 48.9 Kolkata Knight Riders 46.4 Mumbai Indians 44.9 Gujarat Giants 38.4 Lucknow Super Giants 36.3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 35.9 Punjab Kings 35 Royal Challengers Bangalore 31.3 Delhi Capitals 28



Which model is used during Crystal Ball prediction?

To predict the Top Four of the league phase of the Indian Premier League 2024, Crystal Ball prediction uses the Monte Carlo Simulation model.

What is the Monte Carlo Simulation model?

Monte Carlo Simulation is a statistical technique that generates a large number of possible outcomes based on random variables and analyses the results to draw conclusions as a whole.

What data points are being used during Crystal Ball predictions?

The report states: "To determine the effectiveness, distribution, and variability of these attributes, we analysed the historical IPL data and used random sampling to generate thousands of possible future scenarios.

The prediction model also used past data to weed out any possible outliers that could introduce bias in the simulating model.

What is the historical significance of the Crystal Ball prediction of the Indian Premier League?