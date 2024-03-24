Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Arshdeep opens up on short ball, Curran, and Harshal

Short ball ploy used by the likes of Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh primarily and also by Kagiso Rabada at some point in the game was due to the size of the stadium

Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings (Photo: PTI)

Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings (Photo: PTI)

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arshdeep Singh of the Punjab Kings was all praises for Englishman Sam Curran after the latter led the team to their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, 23 March at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

"Sam Curran played a brilliant innings to take us over the line," said the pacer. "Twenty20 cricket is a game of momentum and you have to find a way to stay in the game. The bowlers pulled the game back well after the Delhi Capitals got off to a good start in the Powerplay," he added, about how he along with other bowlers pulled things back for the hosts.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

PBKS vs DC: Short Ball Ploy by Punjab Bowlers

Talking about the short ball ploy used by the likes of Harshal Patel and himself primarily and also by Kagiso Rabada at some point in the game, Arshdeep said that it was because of the square boundaries.

"We looked to use the short deliveries as much as possible because the square boundaries are big here in Mullanpur. We wanted to use as many variations as possible and not worry too much about the runs being scored," said Arshdeep.

Arshdeep on Harshal's Hard Yards

Harshal Patel was bought for a large sum of Rs 11.75 crore in the auction and he delivered in the first match taking the big wickets of David Warner and Rishabh Pant. Though he was hit for 25 in the last over, Arshdeep was all praise for his fellow paceman.

"Harshal Patel is experienced enough to know what will work for him on every wicket. He's been putting in the hard yards and you saw how well he bowled in his first three overs," said the left-arm pacer.

Arshdeep Singh on the New PCA Stadium

The new Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Mullanpur hosted its first IPL match and Arshdeep delved into details about it.

"We got to know about the conditions of the new ground through our pre-season camp. We found out the kind of deliveries which would work for us and the batters got to know the kind of shots they need to play on this ground. We'll look to use our home conditions in our favour as much as possible," he said.

Also Read

IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC Highlights: Curran, Livingstone star in Punjab win

Umpire helped Kohli to hit 48th ODI century? No, the new wide ball rule did

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings full schedule, match timings, SWOT analysis

Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 DC vs GG Highlights: Shafali, bowlers take Capitals to final

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' full schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis

IPL 2024: Abhishek Porel's blitzkrieg vs Punjab big positive for DC - Amre

IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE MI vs GT: Playing 11 to be revealed at 7 PM IST

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS preview: du Plessis seeks better outing from bowlers

IPL 2024: India got his fine gem back - Sidhu on Rishabh Pant's return


The Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday.
Topics : IPL Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League BS Web Reports T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon