Women's Premier League 2024 playoffs schedule, live match time, streaming

In the Women's Premier League 2024, the three teams for playoffs were confirmed on Tuesday after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 7 wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB women's team now have eight points in eight matches, which means UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have been knocked out of WPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants' match on Wednesday (March 13) will decide which team will book a direct spot in the WPL 2024 final.

WPL 2024 playoffs format

In the Women's Premier League, the top three teams on the points table qualify for the playoffs, with the table-topper directly qualifying for the final. The second and third-placed teams play the Eliminator and the winner of that match qualify for the WPL 2024 final.

Women's Premier League 2024 playoffs full schedule and match timings

Eliminator: RCB vs TBC - March 15 - 7:30 PM IST - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

WPL 2024: Winner of Eliminator vs TBC - March 17 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi



Squads of all three team in the WPL 2024 playoffs

Delhi Capitals squad for WPL 2024: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav.



Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2024: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur.



Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh.





Women's Premier League 2024 playoffs live match time, live telecast and streaming details

When will the playoffs stage of Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

The playoff match, which is called the Eliminator, of Women's Premier League 2024 will take place on March 15, 2024

Which teams will lock horns in the Eliminator of Women's Premier League 2024?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with either Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals on March 15 in Eliminator.

At what time WPL 2024 Eliminator will begin?

The Women's Premier League Eliminator match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the final of the Women's Premier League 2024 take place?

The WPL 2024 final will take place on March 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast WPL 2024 Eliminator in India?

The live telecast of WPL 2024 Eliminator will take place on Sports 18 with English commentary.

How to live stream Women's Premier League matches in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream WPL 2024 matches in India.