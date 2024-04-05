Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

Rajasthan vs Bengaluru head-to-head: Jaipur and Bengaluru have won four matches in the 8 games at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium played between the two teams.

RR vs RCB head-to-head stats in Indian Premier League

Sawai Mann Singh Stadium: Jaipur pitch is expected to support batters given in the two matches played at the venue, the team batting first scored over 185 runs.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
In match 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6 (Saturday). The eighth place where RCB are currently on the 10-team table is a fair indication of their troubles. Meanwhile, Rajasthan have won all the matches they have played so far. 

RR vs RCB Head to head in IPL history
Rajasthan and Bengaluru have played against each other in 30 matches. RCB have a slight advantage in the head-to-head battle as they have won 15 out of 30 matches, while Rajasthan won 12 games.

  • Total matches played: 30
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 12
  • No result: 2
  • Abandoned: 1

RR vs RCB head-to-head in Jaipur

  • Matches played: 8
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4
  • Rajasthan Royals: 4
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bengaluru

  • Matches played: 10
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3
  • Rajasthan Royals: 4
  • No result: 2
  • Abandoned: 1

Jaipur vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats: Country and venue-wise

RR vs RCB head-to-head stats at Venues
  Matches Played Rajasthan Royals won RCB won Tie No result Abandoned
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 - 2 - - -
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 10 4 3 - 2 1
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1 - - -
Newlands 1 - 1 - - -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 1 1 - - -
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 8 4 4 - - -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1 - - -
SuperSport Park 1 1 - - - -
Wankhede Stadium 2 - 2 - - -
RR vs RCB head-to-head record country-wise
India 24 10 11 - 2 1
South Africa 2 1 1 - - -
United Arab Emirates 4 1 3 - - -

Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL

Sawai Mansingh Stadium stats in IPL (Overall)
Matches 54
Matches won batting first 20
Matches won batting second 34
Average first innings total 160.15
Runs per over 8.05
Runs per wicket 27.78
Highest total recorded 217/6 by SRH vs RR in 2023
Lowest total recorded 193/4 by DC vs RR in 2023


Last 10 matches record in Jaipur
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 5
Matches won batting second 5
Average first innings score 175
Average first innings winning score 181
Average powerplay score 50
Average death-over score 50


IPL 2024 Stats
Matches 2
Matches won batting first 2
Matches won batting second 0

Jaipur pitch report for RR vs RCB match

Jaipur pitch is expected to support batters given in the two matches played at the venue, the team batting first scored over 185 runs. However, on both occasions, the team batting first defended the target. This shows the Sawai Mann Singh Stadium's pitch gets dual in nature as the game progresses.

Jaipur weather forecast during RR vs RCB IPL match

There is no chance of rainfall in Jaipur on April 6. However, the temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celsius with humidity around 20 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.
First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

