IPL 2024: RR vs RCB head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

In match 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6 (Saturday). The eighth place where RCB are currently on the 10-team table is a fair indication of their troubles. Meanwhile, Rajasthan have won all the matches they have played so far.
RR vs RCB Head to head in IPL history
Rajasthan and Bengaluru have played against each other in 30 matches. RCB have a slight advantage in the head-to-head battle as they have won 15 out of 30 matches, while Rajasthan won 12 games.
- Total matches played: 30
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15
- Rajasthan Royals won: 12
- No result: 2
- Abandoned: 1
RR vs RCB head-to-head in Jaipur
- Matches played: 8
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4
- Rajasthan Royals: 4
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bengaluru
- Matches played: 10
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3
- Rajasthan Royals: 4
- No result: 2
- Abandoned: 1
Jaipur vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats: Country and venue-wise
|RR vs RCB head-to-head stats at Venues
|Matches Played
|Rajasthan Royals won
|RCB won
|Tie
|No result
|Abandoned
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|10
|4
|3
|-
|2
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Newlands
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|8
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|SuperSport Park
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|RR vs RCB head-to-head record country-wise
|India
|24
|10
|11
|-
|2
|1
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium stats in IPL (Overall)
|Matches
|54
|Matches won batting first
|20
|Matches won batting second
|34
|Average first innings total
|160.15
|Runs per over
|8.05
|Runs per wicket
|27.78
|Highest total recorded
|217/6 by SRH vs RR in 2023
|Lowest total recorded
|193/4 by DC vs RR in 2023
|Last 10 matches record in Jaipur
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|5
|Matches won batting second
|5
|Average first innings score
|175
|Average first innings winning score
|181
|Average powerplay score
|50
|Average death-over score
|50
|IPL 2024 Stats
|Matches
|2
|Matches won batting first
|2
|Matches won batting second
|0
Jaipur pitch report for RR vs RCB match
Jaipur pitch is expected to support batters given in the two matches played at the venue, the team batting first scored over 185 runs. However, on both occasions, the team batting first defended the target. This shows the Sawai Mann Singh Stadium's pitch gets dual in nature as the game progresses.
Jaipur weather forecast during RR vs RCB IPL match
There is no chance of rainfall in Jaipur on April 6. However, the temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celsius with humidity around 20 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.