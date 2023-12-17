Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 auction: Players Rajasthan Royals could target for strategic squad

With only Rs 14.5 crore in their bank, Rajasthan Royals would have to play strategically in the IPL auction 2024 to get desired buys

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals. Photo: Sportzpics

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royal released eight players and it is very obvious that they are going to be buying some of them back. They need to buy at least eight players, three of whom could be overseas in a budget of Rs 14.5 crore. Thus their strategy could be to buy impact players who are available on a limited budget and can perform the role they are given. 

Rajasthan’s playing 11 is more or less settled and all they need are replacements. If one of the pacers among Boult, Prasidh or Avesh gets injured or is out of form then they have Sandeep and Kuldeep. Similarly, they have Zampa as a spin replacement. Now they need batters who could replace the likes of Hetmyer and Buttler. 
Purse Remaining- Rs 14.50 crore
Slots available- 8, Overseas- 3

Retained Players 

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan (Traded).

Which players will the Royals target?

Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell was part of the Royals set-up but didn’t get a lot of game time. However, this time around he has form on his side and could very well be the replacement for Hetmyer or Buttler, whenever needed. 

Harry Brook

Harry Brook is one of the best middle-order batters who could bat at number four and played the role of the finisher as well. Thus, he is someone who could be groomed for the future as well. 

Rovman Powell/ Azmatullah Omarzai 

Other that could be the target of the Rajasthan side are Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and Rovman Powell. Both of them are finishers and both of them can bowl a few 0vers, Azmat a few more. 

Indian players they could go for 

Among the Indian players, Rajasthan could target batters like Shahrukh Khan if he comes cheaper on the price tag. If not, they could go for Vishnu Solanki and Harvik Desai as well.  

Best Probable playing 11 if they get what they want in IPL 2024 auction

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

