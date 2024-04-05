Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Not under-confident: Finn Allen says NZ will come good against Pakistan

Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson are all missing from the line-up for the away engagement due to IPL

Finn Allen

Finn Allen registers highest individual score for New Zealand T20 Internationals. Photo: BlackCaps

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight of their senior players are missing from the line-up due to IPL duties but young New Zealand batter Finn Allen is confident that the new-look side would still be a handful for hosts Pakistan when the two sides clash in a five-match T20 International series starting April 18.
Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson are all missing from the line-up for the away engagement due to the ongoing league.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is an awesome opportunity with players being away at the IPL, for young guys such as Tim Robinson, who have shown their talent and had a good Super Smash tournament here in New Zealand during the summer," Allen told PTI Videos in an interaction facilitated by Sony Network which has acquired broadcast rights of New Zealand cricket's home engagements.
"...it is rewarding for those guys and allows them to get an opportunity at the top level to see where they stand against a formidable Pakistan side," he said.
All-rounder Michael Bracewell will be leading the side. He has not been seen in international cricket since March last year following a ruptured Achilles and a broken finger and returned to domestic engagements only recently.
"I guess with the upcoming series, we batted out with them at home not too long ago but it is on their turf now and we know from tours in the past, that they are pretty tough to beat at home," the 24-year-old said.
"Hopefully, Mark Chapman can pull through for the boys again like last time, but I think it will be a good challenge and a good series," he added.
Other first-choice players like Devon Conway, Will Young, Tim Southee, Colin Munro and Tom Latham are also missing for various reasons including injuries.
The big-hitting Allen, who has played 43 T20Is and has the highest score by a New Zealander in the format, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and veteran spinner Ish Sodhi would be expected to be the guiding force for the side.
"...conditions will definitely be different, every game is a new game, and you have to start again, so I am looking forward to the challenges and different conditions, and seeing what we can come up with," he said of his own role.

Also Read

NZ vs PAK highlights, World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semis hopes still alive

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

World Cup 2023: Ferguson declared fit ahead of PAK vs NZ clash on Nov 4

NZ vs AFG Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kiwis hammer Afghans by 149 runs

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

IPL 2024: Surykaumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians ahead of Capitals encounter

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: Steve Smith asks other batters to support Virat Kohli

Record 350 million viewers tune in to watch IPL 2024 for first 10 matches

IPL 2024 today's match: SRH vs CSK Playing 11, live match time,streaming

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

Allen hoped that a solid performance against Pakistan would also help him in T20 World Cup selection.
"Every chance you get to play for New Zealand or represent your country is a try-out, and an opportunity to showcase your skills...hopefully, selection takes care of itself, just clear minded on going over to Pakistan and trying to contribute to winning a series," he said.
Allen, who is an occasional wicketkeeper, is also quite impressed with how Rishabh Pant has bounced back after surviving a life-threatening accident in 2022.
"I have been amazed at how Rishabh Pant has come back, coming from what he has had to a year later coming out and showing that he has still got it is pretty awesome to see," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team Pakistan vs New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon