Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Bumrah surpasses Malinga to become MI's all-time top wicket taker

IPL 2025: Bumrah surpasses Malinga to become MI's all-time top wicket taker

Bumrah overtakes Malinga as MI's all-time top wicket-taker. Malinga, who retired with an impressive tally of 170 wickets from 122 matches at an outstanding average of 19.79.

Bumrah

Bumrah

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name as the highest wicket-taker in Mumbai Indians' history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after taking the wicket of LSG opener Aiden Markram in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
 
Bumrah achieved this remarkable feat during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. By claiming his first wicket in the game, Bumrah surpassed his long-time mentor, Lasith Malinga, to reach this milestone. Both Bumrah and Malinga have exclusively played for Mumbai Indians in their IPL careers, making this achievement even more special.  
 
 
Milestone Achievement:
 
Bumrah overtakes Malinga as MI's all-time top wicket-taker. Malinga, who retired with an impressive tally of 170 wickets from 122 matches at an outstanding average of 19.79, held the record until Bumrah surpassed him. Bumrah’s tally now stands at 171 wickets, placing him at the top of MI's wicket-taking charts. Harbhajan Singh remains the only other player in MI's history to surpass 100 wickets in the IPL. 
Most wickets for MI in IPL
Player Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah 171
Lasith Malinga 170
Harbhajan Singh 127
Mitchell McClenaghan 71
Kieron Pollard 69
Hardik Pandya 65

Also Read

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans

It's good to see bowlers making a difference this season: Prasidh Krishna

IPL

Highest successful run-chase in IPL history at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

 
  A Record of Five-Wicket Hauls:  
Bumrah is also the only MI player to have multiple five-wicket hauls in the IPL, according to ESPNcricinfo. His best figures for MI came in 2022 when he took 5/10 against Kolkata Knight Riders, although MI ended up losing the match by 52 runs.
 
Top IPL Wicket-Takers:
 
Bumrah now sits in second place for the most wickets for any franchise in IPL history, having overtaken Malinga. He trails only Sunil Narine, who holds the record with 187 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders.

More From This Section

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, RCB batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Corbin Bosch

IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch makes debut for Mumbai Indians against LSG at home

Mayank Yadav

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav returns to LSG's squad for MI match at Wankhede

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG Playing 11, MI batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon