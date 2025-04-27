Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Highest successful run-chase in IPL history at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Highest successful run-chase in IPL history at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The highest total ever scored in the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium is 223, achieved by Mumbai Indians against Kings XI Punjab in 2017, although they ended up losing that match.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians posted 215/7 against visistors Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2025 match on Monday.
 
If LSG are able to chase down this total, it would be the highest total chased down at the venue. The current record for the highest successful pursuit is held by MI, which chased down 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2023. 
 
However, the highest total ever scored in the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium is 223, achieved by Mumbai Indians against Kings XI Punjab in 2017, although they ended up losing that match. 
Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium
Target Team Opposition Year
       
213 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 2023
201 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023
200 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore 2023
198 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings 2019
196 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2021
 
 

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

